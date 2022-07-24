MANSFIELD — It was nearly 10 years ago when Mansfield native Eddie Drake’s life changed.
A testicular cancer diagnosis in November 2012 shocked Drake, who had welcomed a daughter into his family earlier that year. Fortunately, care for him was quick
“I was 29 with a daughter who had just been born,” Drake recalled. “A pretty young family. It was a surprise for sure. “Thankfully I had the best care in our area immediately. Just a phenomenal support system between my wife, my parents, my in-laws. ... Not everyone had that blessing and that gift. Things like the Pan-Mass Challenge, they certainly offer that and more to a lot of folks.”
Fast-forward to 10 years later, Drake was one of 60 people honored ahead of Friday night’s Red Sox game at Fenway Park for his involvement with the Pan-Mass Challenge, known locally as the PMC.
The Pan-Mass Challenge is a bikeathon that is one of the leading athletic fundraising events in the country. All funds raised are donated to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with the PMC being the largest contributor to Dana Farber. Funds are also donated to The Jimmy Fund, with 55% of its annual revenue coming from the PMC. Rides for the PMC go throughout eastern Massachusetts, ranging from 25 miles to 211, with some being a two-day trip.
Despite the Red Sox’ deflating 25-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays afterwards, Drake described the night as special for multiple reasons.
“It was special not only for the honor, but to represent the cause,” Drake said. “It was special to be there with my children, my wife and my parents. It’s a place that has meant so much to me, growing up in the area. To be able to share that with my kids and the message of hope that the PMC brings (was special).
“The message of hope that the PMC brings and help them to see that with cancer bringing a powerless feeling, you can take control of the situation and be a part of the solution.”
Drake joined in 2015, with his eighth ride coming up on Aug. 6-7. Three years after his diagnosis, he figured out a way to help pay it forward and give back to those who cared for him and helped him through his diagnosis.
“I was incredibly fortunate that my diagnosis came quick and my treatment came even quicker,” Drake said. “I had so much fortune of people around me it actually took me really three years how I could start repaying the gratitude and paying forward an opportunity to help others. I would say it’s less of an obligation and more of an opportunity.”
Drake added that the motivation for giving back is for his appreciation for those who helped him,
“I’ve had so many people that have unfortunately been impacted by cancer and so many people that have been helped, myself included,” he said. “I always felt motivated to give back and share thanks for not only the PMC, but the researchers, the physicians, family members that have supported one another in care.”
To join the Pan-Mass Challenge as a volunteer, or to to support a rider or to make a general donation, register at pmc.org. Riders also need to register on the website and pick a route.