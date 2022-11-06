FOXBORO — The New England Patriots enter the bye week flying high after routing the Indianapolis Colts in a 26-3 final Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The win moves the Patriots to 5-4 entering their Week 10 bye.
Defense was the story, as the Patriots slowly got things going on offense. In total, the Patriots had nine sacks on Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, with Josh Uche and Matthew Judon each getting to the quarterback three times. The Patriots’ defense hit Ehlinger 12 times and deflected eight of his passes on a day where he went 15-of-29 with 103 yards passing.
The defense swarmed on Ehlinger on a day where the Patriots didn’t do too much wrong on defense. Head coach Bill Belichick said many of the sacks came when Ehlinger was flushed out of the pocket, trying to improvise a throw, but the Patriots had blanketed coverage on eligible receivers. It was a good defensive team effort where everyone did their part.
“Any time you have a good pass rush, you have good coverage. Any time you have good coverage, you’ll have a good pass rush,” Belichick said. “Some of those sacks looked like coverage sacks, where there was nobody to throw to. Some of them were great rush sacks where they didn’t have time to execute the passing game. But good team defense is really what it’s about”
On offense, the Patriots weren’t as stellar, but got the job done enough to get on the board early and maintain a lead the whole way. A potential scoring drive led to a Nick Folk field goal after Mac Jones overthrew Rhamondre Stevenson on a wheel route for an incomplete pass, leading to a 49-yard field goal at 13:30 in the first quarter.
The Colts’ defense tested the Patriots, but they chose to bend and not break. Belichick credited Indianapolis’s good defense, saying it was not an easy day against Frank Reich’s Colts.
“They have a good defense. The front’s tough. They gave us some problems. So collectively, as a team, we had some trouble for sure,” Belichick said. “Some negative runs, and there was some pressure. Didn’t turn the ball over. ... Had trouble with their front, no doubt about it.”
Folk again proved to be a valuable piece on offense, going on to hit three more field goals for a perfect 4-for-4 day. He accounted for 14 points, outscoring the Colts himself.
With winds whipping across the field from sideline to sideline, both sides struggled in the kicking game — particularly on kickoffs and punts. Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin missed from 39 yards, but the always-steady Folk was perfect from all distances.
“I’m not going to jinx him or anything, but almost every time he goes up, he has the confidence to put it there,” Mac Jones said about Folk and his trust in him. “Has played a lot of football and made kicks, and he’ll tell you he’s missed kicks too. I’m sure his journey, it’s been up-and-down, but he’s a great kicker, and you can tell that he’s just been — can’t-miss. I don’t know how to describe it.”
The first true touchdown of the day came after a blocked punt by Jon Jones from deep inside Colts territory was recovered by Brenden Schooler on the 3-yard line. With little room to go, Jones hit Stevenson for a 3-yard passing score to make it 13-0 ahead of the half.
The next touchdown of the game was a pick-six for 17 yards from Jon Jones late in the fourth quarter that was the nail in the coffin as the Colts went into desperation mode down 26-3. The Colts did not score, and went 0-13 on third-down tries.
Leading the Patriots on offense was Mac Jones, passing 20-for-30 with 147 yards and the passing score. On the ground, Stevenson tallied 60 yards on 15 carries, and through the air Hunter Henry led with 50 yards on four catches. Jakobi Meyers led in receptions with five, tallying 42 yards.
Ja’Whaun Bentley led the team in tackles with eight, also adding in a sack.
The Colts eclipsed 100 net yards on offense with three minutes left in the game, turning the ball over on downs with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Colts rushed as a team for 78 yards, with Ehlinger leading in rushing with 39. On defense for the Colts, Rhode Island native Kwity Paye led the team in tackles with eight.
Quotables
Former Bishop Hendricken (RI) standout Kwity Paye had a career-best day for the Colts on defense. On his return to New England, he said it was an amazing feeling to play in the region he grew up: “It’s a dream come true being able to play in front of friends and family. I grew up here, it was cool seeing my mom. That was the first game seeing me play and seeing friends from back home. It was amazing. It meant everything to play in front of my mom. She was wearing her jersey she got on draft day, Paye said.
With Damien Harris out, Rhamondre Stevenson once again took over as the RB1 for New England and proved to be a viable option. His development and ability to not only be a bruising running back with speed is paired with an evolving role in the pass-catching game, which saw him get targeted seven times: “Rhamondre has done a great job. Damien not being out there, he’s definitely carried the load there. ... He’s done a good job. He’s a competitor. Quiet, but super-competitive. He might not say it, but he is. He’s done a great job and will continue to do that,” Mac Jones said.
The Mac Jones-to-Stevenson connection saw Stevenson pull in the pass with one hand. A flashy play for the quiet running back, he said there won’t be any more of that: “I think I’m done with that now. I think I need to use two hands. We got six on that play,” Stevenson said.
When asked if Sunday’s win was a “statement win” for the defense, Jon Jones said it’s a strong showing to build off of entering a bye week: “I would definitely say it was something to build on. Like I said, going into the bye week, something to build on. It’s a good win, we did a lot of things well today, but obviously we’ll see what we did wrong and continue to build on it,” Jon Jones said.
With his three sacks in the win, Judon firmly puts himself in sole possession of the league lead in sacks with 11.5. Fellow defensive partner Adrian Phillips said the lack of buzz surrounding Judon’s name doesn’t bother him because he knows he stands out on tape: “It is wild no one is talking about that more, but he isn’t really worried about that, he just goes out there and lets the tape talk for itself. When the opponent sees that tape, they are thinking about him and his plays before they close their eyes at night,” Phillips said.
Even with the win, there were still some lapses in the offense that can be worked out through the bye week. Kendrick Bourne said there’s no frustration, but there is a desire to want to score more and kick it up a notch: “We just want to score more touchdowns as a group. No frustration, a win is a win, we win, it’s all good. But we definitely want to score more; once we play as a team, we need to be able to score. Especially the defense putting us in a great position, we have to take advantage. ... Offense just needs to pick it up,” Bourne said.