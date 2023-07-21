On Thursday, the water temperature in Buzzards Bay was 73.9 degrees with a 10-year July average of 70.3 degrees; in ocean waters around Cape Cod, the temperature was 72.70 degrees compared to a 10-year average of 67.8 degrees. And in Rhode Island, Narragansett Bay was 75.8 degrees compared to the 10-year July average of 71.2 degrees. So, no doubt the water is warm, much warmer than in the past.
Often bait fish leave a bay or estuary along with fish we like to catch and eat when there is warm water and extreme heat. This can be complicated further by high nutrient levels and low oxygen levels due to heavy rain conditions. Bait and fish leave the area for cooler, deeper water that is better mixed and oxygenated. Fish such as black sea bass, scup, summer founder, even bluefish and striped bass may be hard to find in bays and estuaries.
So, how do you catch fish when it seems like there are no fish to be found? As a charter captain, I have often had to find fish for customers, family and friends even though the water was warm.
Fish where the fish are
The key to fishing the dog days of summer is water movement; bays and estuary water are hot so you have to fish an area that gets flushed often and has structure or edges where water movement is brisk and often deeper. This includes structures such as channel pads, under or near bridges, rock clusters, jetties, pylons, outcrops, points, ledges or peninsulas on land and wrecks.
For example, the Cape Cod Canal pushes water, bait and fish at high velocity, often up to five knots. Also, the shipping channel in the East Passage of the Narragansett Bay from the southern tip of Prudence Island to Providence serves as a “fish highway” flushing that side of the bay, bringing bait and fish into the bay. Places such as Warwick Neck; Providence Point, Sandy Point and the T-Wharf on Prudence Island; Poppasquash Point, Bristol; and Sally’s Rock, Greenwich Cove; as well as Quonset Point, North Kingstown all serve as natural structure that can whip water around them along with bait fish and the fish we like to catch. The Jamestown, Mt. Hope and Newport bridges serve as man-made fish magnets, funneling water, bait and fish.
So when the water is warm, you have to take advantage of structure and fish where the fish are.
Where to fish in all this heat?
This time of year I fish where there is water flow in deeper, cooler water. The Cape Cod Canal and bridges in Rhode Island such as the Mt. Hope, Newport and Jamestown bridges are all good fishing spots. Just as fishing ledges that have high volume of water pushed over them, like the southwest ledge off Block Island or ledges in Buzzards Bay and off Newport. Another option for the dog days of summer, if you are a bay angler, is to try poking out into the ocean a bit if weather permits, and fish where the water is cooler, deeper and movement is greater.
Where’s the bite?
Tuna. With warming water and continued enhanced bait profiles, we have a strong tuna bite. Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle in Providence said, “Anglers are catching yellowfin and bluefin school tuna as well as giant bluefin. Both trolling and jigging with six- to eight-ounce jigs are working for customers.” “The tuna bite has improved offshore, but reports of an inshore bite with fish between Block Island and Pt. Judith started to surface this weekend,” said Ben Dickinson of The Saltwater Edge in Middletown.
Summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and scup. Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle said, “Fluke fishing continues to produce well for boats drifting along the beaches and out at Block Island. There are a lot of short fluke around with a decent number of keepers mixed in. Fluke are primarily feeding on squid and sand eels. There are tons of scup being caught with a decent number of keeper black sea bass being caught too.” Capt. Mike Littlefield of ArchAngel Charters in Newport said, “Last week we caught some very large fish. Paul Philips of North Kingstown boated a nine-pound fluke and Duke Pasyanos Sr. off Portsmouth a 12-pound fluke. Most of our larger fish came from 100 to 120 feet of water off Newport.” “Customers are catching some very large fluke along the beaches and at Block Island. Some fluke have also been caught from Dutch Island to Austin Hollow in the lower West Passage. The scup bite is both on and off, they are in the bay and offshore, you just have to find them, and black sea bass fishing is improving with keepers being caught more often,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle.
“Striped bass fishing in Providence River is pretty much just a nighttime bite at this point. But large fish are still being taken off Newport and large bluefish are still being caught as they pop up in both the East and West Passage of the Bay,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle. Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle said, “The breachways and shore spots have been producing some fish, but boaters have a bit of an edge fishing live eels out on deeper structure and out at Block Island. There is a better shore bite early or late in the day. Bass and blues have been seen blitzing on sand eels along the beaches and in the salt ponds.” “The bass bite for larger fish is in deeper water at Brenton Reef, Newport with smaller fish feeding on sand eels in lower water,” said Ben Dickinson of The Saltwater Edge. East End Eddie Doherty, Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author, said, “The topwater bite has been phenomenal at the canal as stripers of various sizes continue to rip up the surface at all different times, but every level of the water column has also been a gold mine with small sand eels and seven-inch macks the prominent bait.”
“Freshwater fishing for largemouth bass continues to be good early morning and at dusk when things cool off or when anglers target shaded areas under trees. Shiners seem to be the bait of choice with even some trout being caught at Lincoln Woods, which is uncharacteristic for this time of year,” said Dave Henault at Ocean State Tackle.