Dighton native Sam Marsella earned NJCAA All-Academic Team honors for the 2021-’22 season on Tuesday, finishing her freshman season with Community College of Rhode Island with a GPA 3.78 to earn her third-team honors.
Marsella joined seven others from CCRI to obtain the honors and was the only Massachusetts native from the school to receive honors. She was the only softball player on the team to receive the accolades as well.
“We are very proud of the eight student-athletes for their academic success,” CCRI Director of Athletics Kevin Salisbury said in a release. “These young men and women are leaders in the classroom and beyond. We look forward to their continued success and leadership.”
The Knights finished this spring with a record of 14-20-1 in NJCAA Div. III play. A pitcher/infield hybrid, Marsella hit .270 in 22 games played with four doubles and 10 RBIs. In the circle she pitched eight times, throwing 242/3 innings with 11 strikeouts.