FOXBORO — The New England Patriots nearly capped a comeback in their season opener, but the Philadelphia Eagles did just enough to outlast the Patriots in a 25-20 final on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Down by five late, the Patriots were beneficiaries of a late turnover from the Eagles that set them up for a chance to take the lead for the first time all game. A fumble from QB Jalen Hurts allowed the Patriots to take over from the 41-yard line with under 3:30 to go in the game, opening the door for a go-ahead touchdown for the Patriots. Jabril Peppers’ hit on Hurts popped the ball loose on an 8-yard run, with the ball being recovered by Marcus Jones.
A 7-yard sack backed the Patriots up to a third and 12, and an incomplete pass to Kendrick Bourne set up a fourth down. Needing to get something going, the Patriots took a delay-of-game call to back them up further at fourth and 17, and a pass to Hunter Henry fell short of the first-down marker for a turnover on downs.
The Patriots had a defensive stand of their own in the waning minutes of the fourth, forcing the Eagles to fail on an attempted fourth-down conversion near midfield after they were backed up due to a penalty.
Taking the ball from their own 47-yard line, the Patriots completed a nine-yard pass to Bourne, gained four yards from Rhamondre Stevenson, and then gained seven yards from Mac Jones scrambling for positive yardage.
Needing a first down with 1:10 to go, Jones hit Mike Gesicki for a 17-yard gain to bring the Pats into the red zone. After an incomplete pass, a sack and a short gain, Jones hit Kayshon Boutte on an out route that was was called complete on the field, but after review was overturned for a failed fourth-down conversion.
The Eagles kneeled out the clock to close out the game in an underwhelming finish that saw New England hold the ball in favorable territory twice late in the fourth quarter.
“A disappointing finish here today. We had our chances today. Got off to a slow start,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. “Made it competitive, but just couldn’t make enough plays here, or the ones we needed to make. So go back to work here, try to correct some of the things that we obviously need to do better and just move on from there.”
Philadelphia opened the game with designed runs and short yardage passing due to heavy rain through the early stages, getting all the way down to the 6-yard line. An 8-yard sack from Matthew Judon backed the Eagles up, forcing the Eagles to take a a field goal from 32 yards out, putting them on the board 3-0 with 7:42 left in the first quarter.
The Patriots took over from their own 25 in their first possession and showed a promising drive to start, with Jones finding Henry and Demario Douglas for short completions. Jones, looking for Bourne near the sideline, threw it just out of the reach of Bourne as it tipped off his hands and into the hands of Eagles corner Darius Slay. Slay in turn took the ball 71 yards to the house, making it 10-0 Eagles.
Following the kickoff, the Patriots again committed a turnover on a fumble after an Ezekiel Elliott catch, which was recovered by the Eagles with short yardage to the goal.
A holding penalty set up the Eagles on the 5-yard line, and they capitalized on a passing score from Hurts to Devonta Smith, and with a missed extra point, the Eagles took a 16-0 lead with 2:39 to go in the first quarter.
The Patriots’ defense looked largely strong through the first half, holding the Eagles to three consecutive three-and-outs, where they combined for 8 yards in total, but the offense struggled to pick them up in any way until under five minutes to go in the second quarter.
A 10-play 71-yard drive from the Patriots saw the offense come to life, ending in a 9-yard pass from Jones to Henry to cut the gap to 16-7. The drive had large gains from Douglas (23 yards), Ty Montgomery (10 yards) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (15 yards) to move the offensive unit down field in chunk plays.
The Patriots continued their lively showing on offense with back-to-back first-down completions to Henry after the two-minute warning, bringing the ball to the Eagles’ 39-yard line with under a minute to go to halftime.
A neutral-zone infraction on the Eagles moved the Pats up 5 yards, allowing New England to set up a potential scoring play. Jones scrambled for a positive yardage to the 26-yard line, and then hit Smith-Schuster for a 7-yard gain, bringing the Pats up to the 19-yard line. Needing a score with 25 seconds to go, Jones found Bourne in the back of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 16-14 with the converted extra point.
Jones closed the first half on a remarkable run, going 12-for-13 with 117 yards passing and two scores after going 3-for-7 with just 14 yards and an interception in the first quarter.
Momentum stalled in the second half, as Philadelphia connected on two field goals, one from 56 yards and one from 46 yards, making it a 22-14 game, but the Patriots went on a drive that ended in a failed fourth-down conversion in the red zone.
The drive saw the Patriots get the benefit of a first down and a roughing-the-passer call on the same play before they converted on a fourth-and-8 situation, with Henry coming down with a one-handed catch in space that allowed him to bring the ball to the doorstep of the red zone. Despite the conversion, the Patriots quickly faced a fourth-down situation after the chains moved, and were unable to convert, as Jones saw pressure and threw the ball away before he was sacked for a loss to turn the ball over on Philadelphia’s 17-yard line.
With 9:32 to go, the Eagles embarked on a drive from the 17 that nearly saw them complete a 40-yard ball to AJ Brown, but a combination of flags and short passes saw Philadelphia settle for a 51-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to make it 25-14 with 5:33 to go.
With time against them, the Patriots moved the ball at will on their final drive, getting a 32-yard and 11-yard completion to Stevenson to help stretch the field. Bourne eventually found the end zone on an 11-yard score, uncovered, to make it a 25-20 game before a failed 2-point try.
Leading the team in rushing was Elliott with 29 yards on seven attempts, while Stevenson had 25 yards on 12 attempts. Bourne and Stevenson both had six catches for 64 yards, with Bourne pulling down two receiving scores. Henry had five catches for 56 yards and a score, while Rookie Demario Douglas had four catches for 40 yards.
Ja’Whaun Bentley led the defense in tackles with nine total stops, three being solo and one being for a loss. Christian Gonzalez also had seven tackles, with five being solo and one being a sack, the first in his career. Judon and Josh Uche were also credited with sacks.
Notes
With 34 completions on 54 attempts, Jones passed for 316 yards with three passing scores for the fourth time in his career. The passing attempts was also a career high for Jones.