PROVIDENCE -- When he was being recruited out of the Chicago suburbs, Bryce Hopkins was being sweet-talked by John Calipari at Kentucky and Ed Cooley at Providence College to attend their institutions to matriculate as a student-athlete.
Hopkins listened to the songs out of Lexington, Ky., two years ago, but found more time on the bench watching the Wildcats play than actually stepping onto the floor.
A year ago, Hopkins heard the tunes coming out of Friartown by Cooley and opted to transfer his allegiances from the Southeastern Conference to the Big East Conference.
“I can’t wait to play, it’s going to be a great game,” said Hopkins, the one-time Wildcat and now Friar sophomore, an All-Big East First Team selection, of the meeting of his former and present teams, both 21-11, Friday in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in Greensboro, N.C.
“For me, the biggest thing that I learned (at Kentucky) was perseverance, being able to stay strong through the tough times,” Hopkins said before practice Tuesday. “I didn’t get the opportunity that I wanted, and I had to be prepared mentally. He’s (Calipari) one of the best coaches in the world, so I was trying to take bits and pieces from him. What I learned there, I bring it here.
"I needed to be somewhere I was wanted and needed,” Hopkins added of leaving Kentucky. “I feel like Coach Cooley, the first day that I got here on campus, he just instilled a lot of confidence in me.
“He gave me my confidence back. He told me that I don’t have to look over my shoulder when I make a mistake. Providence welcomed me with open arms. When I have a coach that instills confidence in me like that, it's just easy to play for him."
Without much doubt, Hopkins might rank next to Kris Dunn as the two most-prized recruits in the Cooley era at Providence College. Hopkins leads the Friars in scoring (16.1 ppg), rebounding (8.5) and double-doubles (10).
“We’ve been watching a lot of film and see that they are good in transition, so we have to slow them down,” Hopkins said of Kentucky. “They rebound a lot, offensive rebounding, so we have to keep them off the glass. We have to lock in our man and go for the rebound; we have our hands full with (Oscar) Tshiebwe -- he’s very physical, very strong. The best (Big East) comparison is Xavier because they play pretty fast and they’re big.
“I have to stay level-headed and try not to do too much, because that’s when you get in trouble,” Hopkins said of Friday’s game. “I have to do whatever my team needs for me to do to win.”
Hopkins played in 28 games as a Wildcat, but logged minuscule (184) minutes during his time with the Kentucky program. Hopkins initially had committed to Louisville before opting for the Wildcats, while also leaving the Friars, Texas, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois among others as bridesmaids
Hopkins watched Kentucky get upset by St. Peter’s in the NCAA last year. “Last year I had a different role, this year I have a bigger role and a better opportunity to showcase my talents.”
Hopkins ranks No. 4 among all Big East players in scoring and rebounding too, No. 3 in defensive rebounding (6.9 per game), all while averaging some 35 minutes playing time.
"I keep telling you, he is just scratching the surface,” Cooley said of Hopkins’ potential. “His COVID year, he played nine or 10 games in high school (Fenwick High) and at his last school (Kentucky), he did not have the opportunity that he has this year to really exhibit his overall skill package.” Cooley has had hard conversations with Hopkins about not proving Kentucky wrong, but just playing “within himself and play the game. He has to embrace this moment and try not to do too much.
“He is still growing and developing. The best Bryce Hopkins is yet to be seen and I can't wait to see that guy."
The Friars reached the round of the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with a similar roster of transfers. The Friars are 6-7 in games decided by eight points or fewer this season, and PC is 73-32 in games decided by five points or fewer since Cooley took the reins of the program. Should the Friars beat Kentucky, they would meet the winner of the No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State game.
“It was devastating to watch; we were the No. 2 seed,” Hopkins said of Kentucky losing to St. Peter’s. “You never want to get upset in the tournament, so you’ve got to be prepared to play against anybody, be prepared to win.
“With me not playing, it was hard on me mentally. I felt like I could play, but I didn’t. I had to have a positive mindset to get better each and every day. After the season, going into the transfer portal, I knew that Coach Cooley was one of my options.”
FREE THROWS -- Kentucky assistant coach Bruiser Flint coached North Attleboro’s Mike Babul at UMass Amherst … Calipari coached at UMass from 1989-96 and was a frequent visitor to North Attleboro High, recruiting the Babul brothers, Jon and Mike … Former URI Ram Jacob Toppin (the brother of New York Knick Obi Toppin) left Kingston two years ago for Lexington and has scored in double figures in 14 of the past 15 games … “With a brand-new team, seven new players, no returning starters, it’s a credit to our staff,” Cooley said of the Friars’ improvement. “We didn’t finish the way that we wanted (three straight losses), but why not think about getting back to the (Madison Square) Garden,” he said of a possible Sweet-16 venue … “He’s really our identity, he’s gritty, he’s tough,” Cooley said of fifth-year senior center Ed Croswell … Wildcat senior center Oscar Tshiebwe was a unanimous National Player of the Year in 2021-22, becoming the first Division 1 player to average at least 15 points and 15 rebounds per game, the first collegian since 1979-80 to do so, and the first NCAA Division 1 player since Bill Walton at UCLA in 1972-73. He has 47 double-doubles in 64 career games at Kentucky, 19 this season … The Wildcats are 7-7 away from Rupp Arena … Kentucky is making its 60th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the most of any NCAA member. The Wildcats have an NCAA Tournament-record most games played (182) and second-most (129) wins. The Wildcats finished the regular season at 21-11, the 12th time in Calipari’s 14 seasons with 20 wins or more … The Wildcats have won 25 of their past 27 NCAA Tournament first-round games, and are 48-11 overall … Providence is 0-3 vs. Kentucky all-time. The Friars' and Wildcats' only postseason match-up was in March 1976 at MSG, an NIT game won by the Wildcats 79-78 … Kentucky is a four-point favorite on Friday.