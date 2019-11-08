ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High School girls’ volleyball coach has been placed on leave.
Joe Reardon was put on leave two weeks ago for “personal matters,” Bishop Feehan High Athletic Director Christian Schatz confirmed on Friday.
Schatz declined to comment further on the action.
Reardon has coached the team for the past 27 years.
In addition to coaching, Reardon works as a groundskeeper at the school.
Since Reardon’s leave, the team has been under the guidance of assistant coach Kate Corcoran.
The Shamrocks went 15-3 this season to earn the third seed in the MIAA Div. 1 South Sectional, where they lost to second-seeded Barnstable in the semifinals.
Under Reardon, Bishop Feehan posted 37 wins over the past three seasons, reaching the quarterfinals each year.
