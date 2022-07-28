PROVIDENCE — The names were Delray Brooks, Carlton Screen, Pop Lewis, David Kipfer, Marty Conlon and a pudgy senior guard from Long Island in Billy Donovan among others that Rick Pitino molded into an overlooked, understated, but competitively strong 1986-’87 edition of Providence College basketball that cast eyes to Friartown nationally and throughout the college basketball world.
To this day, Rick Pitino will never ever forget the two years that he served as the Friars’ head coach, two seasons that shaped his career and began his legendary trek and molded his personality for decades to come across the North American basketball hardwood.
“If Coach Pitino didn’t come into my life, my life would be totally different,” Donovan recalled. “Your success in life is a by-product of the people around you.”
Pitino returned to Friartown Thursday as part of PCs “Legacy” roundtable discussion, an 18-month project coordinated by North Attleboro’s Mike Cavallaro and the Friends of Friar Basketball. Ed Cooley, the Friars’ current head coach who has guided PC to six NCAA Tournament appearances over his 11 seasons, served as the host and master of ceremonies along with former PC women’s hoopster (’87) and national basketball TV commentator Doris Burke — a Pitino babysitter while a Friar no less.
Along with Pitino, former Friar head coaches Pete Gillen, Tim Welsh and Rick Barnes, and NBA coach (Orlando, Oklahoma City, Chicago) Billy Donovan, a member of that ’87 Final Four team, were on hand to share their insight into the PC basketball tradition.
All told, the quintet of Friar men’s basketball coaches on hand represented 2,368 victories at the collegiate level — Pitino (684), Barnes (754), Gillen (392), Welsh (215) and Cooley (313).
“To this day, and I always say this, I get misty-eyed talking about Providence College and that ’87 team,” Pitino said. “I’ve been to seven Final Fours, but Providence was always the most special. I think about the greatness of the people on that team — from assistant coaches Stu Jackson (now the Big East assistant commissioner) and one-time South Attleboro resident Jeff Van Gundy (now an NBA basketball analyst), to Herb Sendek (former North Carolina State coach) to (Friar forward) Jacek Dudek, who smoked two packs of cigarettes a day. We called it Friar Magic back then, we just had a magical way.
“In my 45 years of coaching, nobody, by far, has improved as much as he (Donovan) did,” Pitino said. “He dominated the Big East and college basketball.”
Pitino, a Long Island, N.Y., native who played at UMass Amherst and began his coaching career with stops at Hawaii and Boston University, is the lone coach in American collegiate basketball history to guide three different schools (PC, Kentucky and Louisville) to a Final Four round of the NCAA Tournament.
After legendary Joe Mullaney (1955-’69 and 1979-’85) and Big East Conference founding father Dave Gavitt (1969-1979), PC was able to attract nationally recognized coaches to campus, including national coach of the year Keno Davis (2008-’11) while at Drake.
Barnes followed in the footsteps of Gordie Chiesa and Pitino in Friartown, coaching PC from 1988-’94. Barnes coached PC to three NCAA Tournament appearances and had winning in all six seasons (108-76) with the Friars. Barnes had his best season as a coach with the Friars in 1994, taking PC to 20 wins and the Big East Tournament title. Barnes went on to coach at Clemson University (1994-1998), the University of Texas (1999-2015; 402 wins over 16 seasons), and is currently entering his eighth season at Tennessee, having compiled an overall record of 754-395 to date. “I did make mistakes, but being around Dave Gavitt changed my life, it was a tremendous growth period for me.”
Gillen was the Friars’ head coach from 1994-1998, leading the 1997 team featuring God Shammgod, Austin Croshere and Foxboro’s Rich Cordella to 24 wins and an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance. Currently serving as a commentator for CBS Sports, Gillen amassed a 392-221 career record with the Friars, Xavier University (1985-1994) and the University of Virginia (1998-2005). “I always appreciated what it was like in the Big East,” Gillen said. “Providence is a small family atmosphere; no school does what PC does.”
Welsh followed Gillen on the PC bench, coaching the team from 1998-2008 after a stint at Iona (1995-98) and being a two-time MAAC Coach of the Year. Welsh helped PC to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances, and he compiled an overall career record of 215-148 and currently serves as a basketball analyst for ESPN.
Even Cooley was mesmerized by the assemblage of the Friar fraternity for the Legacy — Dickie Simpkins, Otis Thorpe, Eric Murdock. Kris Dunn, Bryce Cotton, Shammgod, Croshere, Kevin Stacom and NCAA Basketball Director Danny Gavitt among others — “There’s a reason why we’re all here, Divine Providence.”
Pitino coached the Friars from 1985-1987. Most notably, his 1987 team posted a 25-9 mark and advanced to the Final Four. Following his success at PC, Pitino was lured back to New York by the attractiveness of coaching his hometown New York Knickerbockers (1987-89) and later the Boston Celtics (1997-2001) along with Panathinaikos of the Greek League.
“Let’s face it, I’m not the coach of the Knicks if it weren’t for Providence,” Pitino said. “Billy (Donovan) is not where he is today without Providence. All of us benefited so much by being at PC, and there’s not a better guy that represents Providence College better than Ed Cooley.”
Pitino thought back to his interview and hiring process with then-PC Athletic Director (and now legendary NHL GM) Lou Lamoriello, and being offered a seven-year contract. “He said, how much do you want to make? I gave him the figures and he started laughing — he said you’re worth a lot more.”
The rest is the further lore of Friar basketball.
“Nothing comes close to what Providence has,” Pitino cited of the Friars’ training and health facility, the Ruane Center. “That makes me very proud. Everybody is behind this program so much. I actually took the Iona job because it reminded me of Providence.”
“I never get emotional when I talk about Louisville, talk about Kentucky, Boston University, the Celtics — maybe I want to cry — or the Knicks, but I never get as emotional as I do about Providence College.”