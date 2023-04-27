ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Recreation Department has scheduled its 16th annual Attleboro Youth Golf Day for Saturday, May 13 at The Links at Mass Golf on Route 123 in Norton. This event is for Attleboro residents.
All activities are free of charge through the generosity of local individuals, businesses and organizations. Proceeds will be used to support the Attleboro Youth Center and Attleboro Recreation.
Register early, as there is a limit of 50 participants. Attleboro youngsters ages 6-16 are invited to participate.
The Links at Mass Golf has generously donated the course for the event, which will start with registration at 8:45 a.m.
A golf clinic consisting of three stations: chipping, putting and driving, and will start at 9:15 a.m. The clinic is sponsored by the Attleboro Area Golf Association (AAAGA) and headed up by the staff at The Links at Mass Golf and members of the AAGA.
After the clinic, all participants and family members will be treated to a cookout and free raffle. After the raffle, participants are encouraged to play a few holes of golf. Those choosing not to play a few holes will be given a pass to come back at a later date of their choosing compliments of the Mike Michel Golf Fund.
Kids can sign up as an individual or with a friend. Parents are welcomed and encouraged to join in the activities. Clubs are available at no charge.
To register, visit the Youth Golf Day tab on our website, cityofattleboro.us/218/recreation-department The deadline to register is Friday, May 5. Once we reach capacity, this information will be listed on the recreation home page.
Also, if this event needs to be canceled or postponed due to weather it will be posted on our website. For more information, contact Recreation Coordinator Tim Killion at (774) 203-1889#6 or email at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us