PLAINVILLE — The annual two-day, 36-hole John “Buck” Renner Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Attleboro Area Golf Association, will get underway Saturday at Heather Hill Country Club.
Play will commence at both the Middle and North courses.
The second round will be played Sunday at Wentworth Hills CC.
“This is not only the largest field that we’ve ever had, but the best field too,” AAGA co-president Bobby Beach said of the competitors, including the entire Vine family — former AAGA Open champion Billy Vine and brothers Tom Vine, John Vine and Jimmy Vine.
“It’s a testament to how many golfers in this area were touched by their friendship with Buck Renner through the years,” Beach added.
Billy Vine is a three-time (1993, ’96, ’98) champion, while the field also includes former titlists Kolby Simmons (2018), Billy White (’07), Bert Bouley (’06) and Neal Boyer (’87).
Attleboro Area Golf Association Renner Memorial Tournament
Pairings and Tee Times
North Course
9 a.m. — Gary Delude, Bob Beach, Bob Palos, Jack Fitzgibbons.
9:10 — John Nicklas, Anthony Rotella, Bob Donahue, Scott Smith.
9:20 — Bobby Gay, Kevin Oliveira, Kevin Gay, Brett Langille.
9:30 — Peter Inglese, Mike DeMattio, Bill Clarkin, Norm Bishop.
9:40 — Dan Andrade, Dave Hibbert, Peter Gay, David Grimes.
9:50 — Rich Fein, John Dalzell, Rob Farrow, Keith Wells.
10:00 — Dan Bukoff, Kyle DelSignore, Jake Gaskin, Jack Rounds.
10:10 — Shawn Gaskin, Bill Gaskin, Kyle Potter, Scott King.
10:20 — Vikay Chetty, Ken McKenzie, Joe Oram, Brian Savosik.
10:30 — Carl Geisel, Mike Raposa, Paul Malcolm, Dave Turgeon.
10:40 — Anthony Manganaro, John Gary, Dave Yurek, Chris DeSousa.
10:50 — Shawn Seybert, Tim Sullivan, Nick Duva, Geoff Burgess.
11:00 — Billy White, Mike Michel, Rob Butler, Ray Lyons.
Middle Course
9:50 a.m. — Ryan McGovern, Santos Mercado, Todd Barbato, Paul Lavallee.
10:00 — Joe Oram, Joe O’Malley, Eric Anzvolar, Brian See.
10:10 — Jason See, Dave Morrill, Spencer Dumas, Ken Dumas.
10:20 — Peter Danko, Paul Kearns, Kevin Willwerth, Mark Willwerth.
10:30 — Tom Vine, Billy Vine, John Vine, Jimmy Vine.
10:40 — Matt Mogan, Brandon Nolan, Neal Boyer, Kolby Simmons.
10:50 — Bert Bouley, Ray LeBlanc, Bud Chatfield, Jay Bosh.
11:00 — Jay Poirier, Keith Greim, Chris Hanson, Chad Lareau.
