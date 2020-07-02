ATTLEBORO — It’s official: There will be a 60th renewal of the Attleboro Area Golf Association City Open.
AAGA co-presidents Bobby Beach and Bob Gay confirmed Thursday that the four-day, 72-hole tournament will once again be held in August, with the qualifying round set for July 31 at Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines from the U.S. Golf Association and Massachusetts Golf Association, the AGGA was able to meet all the necessary healthy and safety requirements to keep the summer staples of competitive golf on schedule.
“There will be some tinkering with the way that we have done things in the past,” Beach said of the choreography of getting players to the No. 1 tee on the course and following MGA guidelines for fair and equitable competition.
Applications for the qualifying round are posted on the AAGA website, while exempt players from the 2019 AAGA Open must also complete their registrations.
“We’ve had a lot of applications already,” Beach said. “We just want to make sure to let everyone know that we’re on for 2020.”
The first round of the AAGA Open will be Aug. 20 at Heather Hill CC, with the second round to be played Friday, Aug. 21 at Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville. The field will be reduced after the second round to the low 50 scores and ties for the final 36 holes of competition — Aug. 22 at Norton CC and the final round Aug. 23 at Foxborough CC.
