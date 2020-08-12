ATTLEBORO -- The deadline is Friday for all exempt players and qualifiers for the 60th annual Attleboro Area Golf Association City Open.
All exempt players from the 2019 field and those qualifiers from the recently completed qualifier round at Heather Hill Country Club must file registration forms with the AAGA Tournament Committee by Friday in order to be eligible to participate.
The Open will commence Aug. 20 at Heather Hill CC in Plainville, followed by the second round Aug. 21 at Wentworth Hills CC, also in Plainville. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the low 50 scores and ties. The third round will be played at Norton CC, while the final round will be staged at Foxborough CC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.