ATTLEBORO — The deadline for entries for the qualifying round to the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Open is July 24. The 18-hole qualifying tournament will be played at Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville.
The 60th annual AAGA Open will begin Thursday Aug. 20 at Heather Hill CC with competition on the North and Middle courses. The second round will be Aug. 21 at Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville.
Upon completion of two days and 72 holes of competition the field will be reduced to the low 50 scorers and ties. The third round is set for Aug. 22 at Norton CC with the final round to be played Aug. 23 at Foxborough CC.
The deadline to enter for the AAGA Open will be Aug. 13. Players who finished among the low 40 scorers in the 2019 AAGA Open are exempt for the 2020 tournament. For further information, the exempt list and registration players should visit the website www.aagagolf.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.