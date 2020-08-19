NORTON — Jared Winiarz hopes to be wearing a smile at Foxborough Country Club late Sunday afternoon.
Getting the former Norton High Lancer and current University of Hartford junior to break a grin is no easy task, but winning the 60th Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Open championship would no doubt bring a burst of excitement to Winiarz’ face.
It’s a distinct possibility too.
Winiarz is hoping to become what is a rarity in the 60-year history of the AAGA — a young player winning the championship.
Other than Bishop Feehan product and University of Notre Dame senior Davis Chatfield taking the 2015 and ’16 Open titles home to Attleboro, only one other “kid” has won the Open — ex-Shamrock, Plainville’s Jimmy Renner, via Johnson and Wales University, who prevailed in 2001, ’02 and ’04.
“I’ve played enough golf to make a challenge,” said Winiarz, a Norton Country Club member, before a practice round earlier in the week. “After finishing second last year, I have a lot of confidence. I know that I can play four good rounds.”
Winiarz advanced to the semifinals of the Norton CC club championship before losing to eventual champion David Yurek.
Winiarz has played in a half-dozen tournaments thus far, taking fifth place at the Amateur Invitational at New England CC in Bellingham, having a round of 5-under-par 66. He also shot an opening-round 78 Tuesday at the 36-hole Gately Cup Tournament at Connecticut National Golf Course in Putnam.
There are plenty of potential contenders for the AAGA City Open championship among peers of Winiarz, including the Chatfield brothers — Patrick and Brett, Spencer Dumas, Ben Sapovits, the See brothers Ben and Jason, Ethan Johnson, Kyle DelSignore, Jason Hindman, Jake Gaskin, Chad Bearce and 13-year-old Tyson Laviano.
Winiarz’ elder brother Adam, a recent graduate of Bryant University and an AAGA Tournament Committee member, is also in the field of 101 players, who will take to the Middle and North courses at Heather Hill CC Thursday for the first round.
The field will then move down the road in Plainville on Friday to Wentworth Hills Golf Course. After two days and 36 holes of competition, the field will be reduced to the low 50 scorers and ties for a chance at the championship over the final two days, Saturday at Norton CC and Sunday at Foxborough CC.
Notably, Winiarz has finished among the low 30 scorers in each of his previous four AAGA Opens to gain exempt status for the following years. There has also been a progression up the leaderboard for him in each year, finishing 27th in 2016, 25th and fifth in 2018.
Proving that his No. 2 finish in 2019 was no surprise, Winiarz broke 80 in three of the four rounds played. His worst round came at Wentworth Hills, on the second day of the AAGA City Open, when he shot an 83. Yet, he was in 12th after 36 holes.
Winiarz the shot a 74 On Saturday at Heather Hill CC,, but still only climbed into the No. 11 spot, 13 shots behind 54-hole leader and two-time champion Scott Congdon.
But during the final round on his home course, Winiarz inked a 1-under-par round of 70 and climbed on the scoreboard, but was still six shots behind 2019 AAGA Open champion Derek Johnson.
“It’s very easy to give up after one round,” Winiarz said of the particular mental hurdles that young players face in a tournament so unique as the AAGA Open – four different courses on four different days. You think that you have a bad first round or a bad second round you’re out of it. It’s four days, you can come back in the third or fourth round.”
Winiarz has had his issues playing the rolling hills of Heather Hill CC in AAGA Open’s past, “but, I play decently there. Wentworth usually eats me up because I try to go too aggressive there,” he said of the short, but tight course. “I’ll approach it a little bit different this year and play more conservative.”
Winiarz played in a few tournaments and practiced with the University of Hartford golf team during its fall season, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out four spring tournaments for the Hawks. Winiarz was wondering just when, not if, he would ever return to a golf course by the summer months. And he had faith that he would find his swing after a few rounds.
“Honestly, I wasn’t too worried, not really,” Winiarz said of finding his way around a golf course again and regaining his course management skills. “Having played in the Open before, I know what to expect, experience plays a role especially since there are not many four-round tournaments around.
“It’s important to keep your head in there, the conditioning and be physically prepared too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.