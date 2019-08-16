PLAINVILLE — Justin Guimond and Tommy Raposa, a pair of the true “blue collar” veterans of the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s City Open, were back at it again Friday at Wentworth Hills Country Club.
One advanced to play two more days, the other did not.
Raposa, the 41-year-old proprietor of “The Mosquito Guy”, missed out on making the cut with a round of 80, only because he finished bogey-bogey-double bogey.
“I qualify, but that’s about it,” said Raposa, who plays in the Wednesday night Falls A.C. League. “I can’t remember the last time that I played four rounds of the Open. I qualify and then I have the chalupa — it’s like I almost don’t want to make the cut. And this course always kills me. I’m not hitting the ball, too much grinding.”
Guimond is the man behind the counter at Tasty Bagels in North Attleboro and provided the AAGA Tournament Committee with breakfast bagel and egg sandwiches. He hasn’t played in the AAGA City Open in three years, but was the medalist in his section at the Heather Hill CC qualifying round.
He had lived in Colorado and Myrtle Beach, S.C. and then wandered back to New England at the urging of AAGA Tournament Committee member Mike Michel.
Guimond inked solid back-to-back rounds of 77 and 78 to qualify for the final two days of the AAGA City Open.
“I have to earn my spot,” Guimond said.
Guimond brought up a major concern for the future of the game of golf, especially with so many golf courses (Locust Valley, Highland, Firefly, Glen Ellen to name a few) all closing.
“It’s becoming a wealthy man’s game,” he said. “Who can afford to play $40-$50 to play a round? And that’s the low end of fees. A lot of the young guys with families have to put food on the table and buy clothes for their kids.”
Congratulations are in order for 16-time AAGA Open champion Marc Forbes -- not only for making the cut for the final two days in his 50th Open — but for welcoming his third grand daughter into the family. Son Timmy — the former AHS and Bentley hoopster, now the shooting specialist at Mass. Premier Courts — and wife Amy welcomed their first daughter, Skylar Elaine to the family.
The new club champion at TPC-Boston in Norton is AAGA veteran Steve Finocchi, who beat Mansfield’s Pete Falcon 4 and 3 in the 36-hole match play title contest. Finocchi, via Bishop Feehan High and College of the Holy Cross, won his 18-hole match play quarterfinal and semifinal round matches on Saturday. Finocchi has been a member at TPC-Boston for six years, being eligible for the club championship five years — and making to the championship match three times.
One half of Team Sapovits of Mansfield played on. Ben Sapovits, a junior at the Wheeler School in Providence, the defending R.I. Interscholastic League champion, scored a 32-stroke margin of victory (157-189) over his dad Jay Sapovits for the first two days of the AAGA Open. “We play a lot of golf together,” Jay Sapovits said, with both being members of the Agawam Hunt Club in East Providence. “But that’s where the rivalry ends. I can’t play at the same tees that he does and he doesn’t give me any strokes,” deadpanned the elder Sapovits. “I’m the also-ran. My goal is to make the cut, his goal is to win the tournament.” Ben Sapovits delivered a solid 5-over-par round of 76 Friday with one birdie. “I hammed-and-egged it around,” Ben said. “I didn’t hit the ball great, but I’m so much better of a player than I was last year.”
It’s back into the qualifying round for Norton CC members, Team Oram. The elder, Joe Oram, Sr. came in at 171 and son Joe, Jr, missed the cut as well at 175. Both had inked rounds of 86 at the Foxborough CC on Thursday. “This course is tough, any mistakes that you make you get penalized — it’s a lot like Norton,” said the younger Oram.
One of the players who made a big jump up the leaderboard was 24-year-old Ryan McGovern, who came in with a 76, having eight pars and three birdies. The Stone-E-Lea Golf Course member who attended Davies Voke, “learned how to putt. The speed of the greens here make a difference 100 percent. I did the same thing last year, I went from 92 at Foxboro to 76 here (Wentworth Hills),” improving his score by 10 shots from an 86 at the Foxboro CC Thursday.
North Attleboro’s Derek Barber continues to be a rarity — not just for braving the wrath of players, coaches and fans by officiating high school basketball games — but for playing his rounds of golf bare-footed. “I swing so slow, so lethargic, that it doesn’t matter,” Barber said of initiating the practice back in 1995. “I don’t swing hard, so it really doesn’t matter and I don’t slip.”
Norton CC’s Dave Turgeon underwent hip replacement surgery in May, but then spent five days in the ICU after developing an infection. “I had to take 10 weeks off, so I’m nowhere near when I wanted to be,” he said of his golf game, although he did shoot a sizzling 1-under-par 35 (eight pars, one birdie) on the backside to finish with a 77 and make the cut.
Big-slugging Mike Douillette had a dozen pars and two birdies on his scorecard, the course superintendent at the East Greenwich (R.I) CC playing the frontside at even par. “I kept the ball in play and I putted halfway decent,” Douillette said after improving his score by nine shots from Thursday’s first round (an 83). “I’m back to being respectable.”
North Attleboro High product Adam Lareau delivered the highlight shot of the second round, lacing a 5-iron from 205 yards out on the 494-yard, par-5 No. 15 hole, lipping the cup for a double eagle and then making a tap-in for an eagle.
Kevin Foley pleaded guilty. That is, he assessed himself a two-stroke penalty for arriving at the Heather Hill CC late for his 8:20 a.m. tee time. Unfortunately, the two shots didn’t matter and he came in with a 92 and missed the cut. “I thought my tee time was 8:50, so when I showed up, my group was already on the first green.”
Now an account executive with Dell Technology in Boston, the pride of Attleboro High (class of 2010) and Fordham University (2014) Brandon Nolan rarely finds time to tune his game any more. He hasn’t made a birdie through 36 holes, but managed to make the cut. “Things that didn’t bother me before, bother me now,” Nolan said. “Just the small things — getting up and down becomes harder.”
Going back nearly two decades ago, Kyle Potter used to swat a tennis ball at Norton High for coach Courtney Schwarz. That was before golf as a team sport switched from the spring to fall seasons and Potter became indulgent in the game. Now, 33 and working as an engineering firm “head hunter,” the Norton CC member (with a 3.6 handicap) finished with two consecutive rounds of 88. “I had five three-putt greens (at Wentworth Hills) and I had six three-putt greens at Foxborough — it was brutal. That’s the difference, it’s all about not playing much tournament golf.”
Former AAGA Open champion Billy White, the reigning club champion at Norton CC, almost withdrew owning to illness early Friday morning. He labored in with an 82, “no excuses. I woke up and I honestly contemplated not coming. How many bogeys did I have (seven and three double bogeys)? How many holes did we play?”
Another reigning club champion, Foxborough CC’s Mike Pyne, amazingly finished with a 79 despite spraying the ball and losing five — with three double bogeys and five bogeys. “I couldn’t hit the ball off of the tee,” he said. “If you’re not hitting it into the fairways, you’re not giving yourself much of a chance.”
Another sizzler was Peter Mulkerrins, who scored a 3-over-par 74 with nine pars and three birdies, playing the front side at even par. The 37-year-old Norton CC member, “hit it straight, hit the fairways and made a few putts. I knew that I needed to make up some shots to get back in it, I was hitting it great.”
Ditto for Bishop Feehan High and Fordham University product Mike Finocchi, who had nine pars, four birdies (three on the backside all inside of 15-feet) who moved within striking distance of the top 10. “The pin placements and the greens were tough. The key was to stay straight off the tee. You had to put the ball in the right spots.”
