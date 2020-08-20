PLAINVILLE -- Reigning as the Foxborough Country Club champion a half-dozen times during his illustrious career, first as a Foxboro High Warrior and then as a Bryant University Bulldog, Scott Congdon got to thinking about the many years that he has been playing in the Attleboro Area Golf Association City Open.
The 21-year-old has been a part of the tourney hunt for 72-hole championship rounds in 2014 and 2017 while finishing in the top 10 13 times.
"You just want to be happy to put yourself in a position to win," said Congdon, who had a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2019 Open.
"There have been so many great players and great guys to have won and played in this tournament," Congdon said at Heather Hill CC Thursday where he had a first-round score of 78 with one birdie.
"That's the best part of this tournament, being able to get to know all of these guys and meet with them year after year," Congdon added.
Congdon is a relative newcomer to the Open field, playing alongside 16-time champion Marc Forbes (50), defending champion Derek Johnson (45), 2007 champion Billy White (42), 2006 champion Bert Bouley (23), David Yurek (22) and Steve Finocchi (22) to name a few.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Congdon didn't begin practicing until late May and didn't play a round until early June.
"It always takes a while to get your swing back, you have to hit the reset button every year," he said.
Congdon noted that the attractive atmosphere of the Open with players from all of the surrounding towns and courses competing over four days and the strength of the depth of the field make it harder to finish among the top 10 every year.
"Every year, you see it, better players, not just the young guys, coming out and play," he said. "The scores get lower and the competition gets tougher.
One of the founding fathers of the AAGA Open, Norton CC owner Alex Ohlson and the voice of the AAGA Open Tony Calcia, the Big Red supporter of North Attleboro High athletics, both of whom passed away this year, were honored with commemorative red ribbons presented to every member of the field.
Four-time AAGA Open champion (2005, '08, '09, '10) Ryan Riley, three-time AAGA Open champion (2001, '02, '04) Jimmy Renner and Foxborough CC pro Lou Rivers will be the inductees into the AAGA Hall of Fame Sunday.
Defending champion Derek Johnson had 13 pars on his scorecard, but no birdies, accounting for his 5-over-par round of 77, "I hit the ball consistently and gave myself a lot of chances." Johnson had a 35-foot birdie putt at No. 18 ring off of the flag -- under non-protocol rules, the ball would have dropped.
AAGA Tournament Committee member Steve Nelson, the North Attleboro High golf coach, presented a ringing endorsement of the new MIAA guidelines for a fall season. With practices to commence Sept. 14, there is a five-day period before engaging in competition and Nelson believes that a 12-13 match schedule for most teams could be worked out through late October. Former AHS Bombardier Ryan Donahue, the AD at Stoughton High, is the Hockomock League golf director and will convene with coaches next week on plans for a season. "Getting courses shouldn't be a problem because those that have golf leagues are generally done by mid-September," Nelson said. The Rocketeers use Heather Hill CC as their home base.
David Yurek captured his third Norton CC club championship with a 4 and 3 victory over 10-time champion Billy White. Yurek beat Ryan Dow and Jared Winiarz en route to the 18-hole title match. He shot a 2-over-par first round score Thursday of 74 with four birdies and two double bogeys.
The Foxborough CC's Brian Kronmiller created a spot in the top 10 by shooting a 1-over-par 73, being minus-3 through five holes with a 10-foot eagle putt at the 515-yard, par-5 No. 5 hole. "It looks good on the scorecard, but I really didn't play well. After those five holes, I struggled."
Mike Derosier has been playing golf for only 30 of his 50 years, playing in just his second AAGA Open. But, the Mansfield resident personifies some of the texture of the field. "Breaking 80 is a big deal for me," he said, finishing his first round at 83. "I kept it under my age on the frontside (44). I never played golf in high school, but now I play five or six times a week, so playing four rounds is not that difficult -- for me to play for rounds of the Open will be difficult."
Recent Mansfield High product Jason See, a member of coach Mike Vaughan's hoop dynasty, inked five birdies and finished at 3-over-par 75 -- one shot better than his Qualifying Round score of 76. "The pins were in some tough places, but the course was set up fair," See said. "Playing four straight days of tournament golf is not that difficult, but playing golf is a grind. It can get to you (mentally). You make a few bogeys and you have to put it in the past."
North Attleboro Middle School eighth grader Tyson Laviano, the son of former Rocketeer golf standout Mark Laviano (class of '89), made his AAGA Open debut at age 13 and came in at 86. He shot a 77 during the Qualifying Round and went without a birdie in the first round. "The greens were much faster than I expected," Laviano said.
