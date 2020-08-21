PLAINVILLE — For the past 42 years, Alan Ashley has worn many a hat in serving the Attleboro Area Golf Association — treasurer, secretary, vice president, Tournament Committee member. And now as former member, retiring after four decades plus of organizing and orchestrating the event.
“I’ll never forget one of the first times that I played in the Attleboro Open and (founding father) George Fredette was standing on the first tee with a bullhorn announcing everyone,” Ashley recalled. “Nobody knew me, it was dead silent. Then I put my tee shot out onto the road.”
Everyone knew Ashley after that, moreso because of his endless service and dedication to promoting the game of golf in the area.
A 1970 graduate of Attleboro High, Ashley played golf as a Bombardier under coach Frank O’Connell — when the Locust Valley Golf Course was the home base of operations. Beyond the golf course, Ashley served as a liquor salesman and distributor.
“Back then, the Open was a three-day, 54-hole tournament and you had to have a 10-handicap or better to get in,” said Ashley, a Highland CC member. “So we’d get Frank (O’Connell) to vouch for us.”
Ashley, who had an 11th-place finish one year, was recruited onto the AAGA Committee by Fredette. He has been making phone calls, tabulating scorecards and working the scorers’ table and scoreboard ever since, not to mention creating an index of players’ phone numbers and addresses.
“I’ve met some wonderful people through the years,” Ashley said. “Just so many memories, and who can forget being on the porch at Locust Valley?”
Ashley remembered as if it were yesterday seeing course owner and superintendent Mal Wendell perched in his chair behind the No. 9 (and 18th hole) for the championship round.
“People don’t realize how much work goes into putting together the Open every year,” Ashley said. “No sooner does it end, then we start talking about what went wrong and what went right for next year. It’s a year-long process and it’s become a really good event.”
Sixteen-time champion
- Marc Forbes is playing in his 51st Open. “This is one of the first times that I’ve broken 80 (a 79) on this course, for whatever reason I have a difficult time playing this course,” the Wannamoisett CC “Senior” club champion related. “The course is in great condition.” He had a triple bogey at No. 10 (in the hazard and three putts) and a double bogey (at No. 14, in a hazard). I had to putt well to shoot 79. To play as long as I have, there have been so many great friendships (playing with Peter Fontaine and Bobby Beach). The Open really invigorates my competitive juices. I still think the same way I though 20 years ago, I just don’t execute the same. I realize that my days of probably winning this thing are gone, but I playing with them and against them is invigorating.”
- The recipients of the AAGA Scholarships presented to the most deserving area high school seniors were Ben Wood
of Attleboro High,
- Justin
- Strom
of North Attleboro High, heading to UMass-Dartmouth and another Rocketeer
- Jillian Barend, who has already begun her collegiate career at St. Francis College (Pa.).
- Among the last two threesomes, Patrick Chatfield
(78),
- Brandon Goold
(81),
- Billy White
(74),
- Derek Johnson
(73) and
- Shawn Seybert (76), came in with scores that erased six players with scores of 164 from the cut, while lowering the 36-hole cut score to 162.
- Bert Bouley, the 2006 AAGA Open champion and a Pawtwucket CC member, lamented, “It’s not the four days of playing that’s challenging, it’s the time that it takes to prepare to do it for the four days. The guys at the top are practicing every day, playing every day. I play once or twice a week. This tournament is a blast, you’re competing against guys who hit it 30-40 yards past you and you can still play with them if you have a creative game. It’s nice being part of it.”
Foxboro High grad and Bryant University junior
- Chad Bearce
finds himself in the top 10 after rounds of 73 and 76 (12 pars, one birdie). “The number is not terrible, but I played bad,’ Bearce said. “My goal is to win it. A few years ago, it was to play all four days.” The 20-year-old Foxborough CC member is playing his third Open. “The first couple of days, you want to keep yourself in it — you just give yourself a chance,” he said. “Sunday, the final round is at Foxborough and I plan on making some noise. If I’m within four or five shots (of the leaders), I can go low and put pressure on the big boys.”
- One of the “big” additions to the field for the AAGA Open was TPC-Boston member and 6-foot-10, former Boston College basketball player (‘02) Brian Ross, a product of North Quincy High, who played for Al Skinner as an Eagle.
- Mansfield High grad (’09) Sean McHugh was tickled Hornet green, having qualified for four days in his fourth time playing the Open. “I’ve been taking lessons with Eric Ledbetter at TPC-Boston, I’ve been working on better ball-striking, being able to hit my ball right to left,” said the 30-year-old Norton CC member. McHugh made the cut with a two-day score of 154. “I didn’t take golf seriously when I was in high school. Now I’m so grateful to be able to play two or three times a week.”
- Another former Mansfield High Hornet, Jim Harlor
(’82), who was a Hockomock League baseball all-star at catcher for coach
- Ernie Miller
, similarly got into playing golf late in life and now is the proprietor of the I-Golf Center in Easton, an indoor training facility. “Five years ago, I wrote my last check for college tuition and gave up my second job and now I play golf three or four times a week,” Harlor said after missing the cut. Foxborough CC PGA Pro Lou Rivers was supposed to caddy for him after shooting a 77 in the Qualifying Round, but course obligations prevented that from occuring. Meanwhile, Harlor chatted it up with his former Foxboro High rival
- Mark Bearce, talking about “the softball leagues that we played in for 30 years.”
- Plainville resident Greg Wiens
inked 12 pars and two birdies on his scorecard for a 2-over-par round of 73 to qualify for all four days for the fifth time in six years. “I remember the first time that I played the Open, my hands were trembling,” the Kirkbrae CC (Lincoln, R.I.) member said. “This tournament is so well run. I took lessons from (three-time AAGA Open champion)
- Chris Congdon
over at STIX in Plainville and he kept telling me that I have to try to play in it.”
