FOXBORO — One of the most illustrious names in golf from the greater Attleboro area, Jimmy Renner, was most appreciative in accepting his induction into the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Hall of Fame Sunday, joining Foxborough CC pro Lou Rivers and four-time AAGA City Open champion Ryan Riley.
“It all started here for me,” the former touring pro said upon completion of the 60th AAGA Open, citing his dad, the late John “Buck” Renner, and the many influences upon his life since playing and winning the AAGA Open three times — 2000, ‘02 and ‘04.
“Golf is something that I grew up with, the AAGA is something I grew up with,” Renner recalled of his many rounds at the Heather Hill CC, Locust Valley Golf Course, Highland CC and Foxborough CC. “I look back at certain things through my life, and the AAGA has been a big part of me.”
Renner mentioned that Ray Duffy was the first to present him with a set of golf clubs, while rattling off a lengthy list of AAGA luminaries, working in the pro shop at the Highland CC and the lifelong friendships formed. “There have been so many people who have meant a lot to me.”
Rivers is in his 13th season of being the PGA Pro at the Foxborough CC, arriving after stints at the Ridgewood Golf Course (N.H.) and Hyannisport CC on Cape Cod. There have been a half-dozen holes-in-one on the course thus far this season, with Tom McIsaac and Kevin MacDonald having back-to-back aces.
Only 16-time champion Marc Forbes has won more AAGA Opens than Ryan Riley (2005, ‘08, ‘09, ‘10). Riley served as Norton High’s golf course for nine years, winning the Norton CC club championship four times. The Thorny Lea GC member has been at the helm of the Oliver Ames High golf program for three seasons. “The hard work that the AAGA Tournament Committee does not go unnoticed,” he said in comparison with other tournaments that he has played in throughout New England. To this day, Riley will forever remember what very well may have been the greatest final round in AAGA history, winning the 2010 title in a five-hole “sudden-victory” playoff with Jamieson Randall at the Highland CC with the clock almost striking 8 p.m.
AAGA Co-Presidents Bobby Beach and Bob Gay were most appreciative of the thoughtfulness of players and supporters through the four days of the MGA-imposed health and safety guidelines. “We were wondering for a while whether there would even be an Open,” Beach said of the dark days in March and April, and having to the postpone the AAGA Senior Tournament to September. “We had great cooperation from all of the courses, we had a lot of conversations with everybody on how to do this. We try to make the Open a little better every year,” citing the introduction of the Golf Genius scoring system.
Mike Pyne is the defending Foxborough CC club champion, having won three of the past four seasons, and finished with an even-par round of 72 with 14 pars and four birdies and finished among the top 10 for the third time in his AAGA history. “I hit the ball well, and it always helps when you know the course, especially the greens here. Even me being seven shots back coming in, if I shoot a 68, I’d have a chance. A two-shot lead coming in here is not much.” The Foxborough CC club championships will be held in September.
Former Bishop Feehan High golf coach Neil Loew cited the maturity factor of Brett Chatfield when mentoring him on the Shamrocks teams with Tim Rogers, Owen and Dan Lynch. “He always had a great attitude, all the kids looked up to him because of his leadership. He was very consistent too.”
And the ”breakfast of champions” was a regular coffee with a plain bagel for Chatfield, an accountant with the KPMG firm in Boston.
The “newcomer” of the Open had to be Plainville’s Spencer Dumas, the Xaverian High junior, who after finishing 24th in his first AAGA Open in 2019 with a 314, bettered his score by 16 shots and finished in a tie for third place. “I’ve played 20 tournament rounds,” playing in the MGA and R.I. Junior events, and winning the 16-player Franklin CC championship 3-and-2 over Tony Costa. His dad, Ken, a 1989 member of the graduation class at North Attleboro High, played golf under then-Rocketeer coach Art Nunes with Derek Barber and Mark Laviano.
Former Foxboro High Warrior, 2017 Foxborough CC club champ and Wentworth Institute standout Brandon Goold tamed his home course with a personal-best-ever 2-under-par, with a Sunday medalist score of 70, collecting three birdies. That all erased the memory of a quadruple-bogey 9 at No. 15 at Wentworth Hills Friday and an 86 at the Norton CC.
Defending champion Derek Johnson matched par at 72 during the final round and recorded his 27th top-10 finish and his 45th AAGA Open appearance.
Oddly enough, two-time AAGA Open champion Scott Congdon did not qualify for the final two rounds of play for two very good reasons: a new baby in the family, and not having his dad, Bruce Congdon, caddy for him — an MGA restriction — for the first time in over two decades.
Shawn Seybert of Attleboro, now playing out of the West Warwick, R.I., CC, was the No. 3 finisher in 2019 and came in No. 5 in 2020, having a 1-over-par round of 73 with three birdies and 11 pars. “I didn’t start out so well, but I did play well over the weekend, I hit the ball solid,” he said, as he had a 1-over-par round at the Norton CC.
AAGA veteran Mike Douilette notched his third top-10 finish, playing in his 20th AAGA Open by shooting a final-round 1-under-par 71 with three birdies. “I’m playing more golf than I have,” the Triggs Golf Course (Providence) member said. “For old guys like myself, the camaraderie of this tournament cannot be beat.”
