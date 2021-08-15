NORTH ATTLEBORO — Look out, all you whippersnappers!
The Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Open will have two of the area’s most illustrious female players, Angel Fillipovich-MacLeod and Jillian Barend, in the field when the tournament commences Thursday at the Foxborough Country Club.
The AAGA Tournament Committee extended an invitation to MacLeod to play, as she is a nine-time AAGA Tournament champion, and the group always extends a welcoming hand to former champions to gain an exempt status for the Open.
The AAGA Tournament Committee also extended an invitation to Barend, the two-time and current Foxborough CC club champion, the former North Attleboro High standout, and a first-year player at Siena College. She was a recipient of an AAGA Scholarship, which grants an exemption into the field.
“When I first got the invitation (from AAGA co-president Bobby Beach), I said, can I take a few days to think about it,” MacLeod said of the thunderstruck moment. “It was a very nice honor that they extended to me, that they thought that I was worthy.
“And with Jillian, that will be great for her too.”
MacLeod and Barend will make AAGA history of sorts, as there were only two other women who attempted to play in the AAGA Open, both in the late 1970s: Marcia Connors of the Highland CC and Cyndi Treannie of the Foxborough CC, both of whom were unable to advance out of the qualifying round.
“I’m honored to have received one of the AAGA scholarships and be a part of the tournament,” Barend said. “I’ve always followed the Open since I was a little girl playing at Highland CC, so I’m thrilled to be playing with such talented golfers.”
Fillipovich-MacLeod is a nine-time Attleboro Area Golf Association Women’s Tournament titlist and has won the club title at her home course, the Wannamoisett CC in nearby Rumford, R.I., four times. A 2012 AAGA Hall of Fame inductee, MacLeod has an extensive résumé of Mass. Golf Association and U.S. Golf Association tournament appearances.
Coaching the Shamrocks at Bishop Feehan is not a new mentorship for MacLeod, as she served as an assistant coach with the Brown University program for four seasons.
Barend became a member of the Siena program after transferring from St. Francis (Pa.) College. She had committed to St. Francis for the 2019-20 season before the COVID-19 pandemic took a foothold and wiped out the entire spring collegiate season.
An All-Sun Chronicle selection, Barend helped found the Girls’ Independent League (GIGL) for girls without school representation. She had qualified for the MIAA Girls’ Tournament in both her junior and senior seasons playing at North Attleboro High for coach Steve Nelson.
Barend has played competitive golf over the summer. Most recently, Barend had rounds of 79 and 83 and missed the cut by one shot for the round of 32 match play during the Mass. Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Tournament at the Plymouth CC.
“I had previously committed to St. Francis, however I decided to take a gap year and will have four full years of eligibility on the Siena women’s golf team,” Barend added.
Winning the Foxborough CC club title for a second straight year and playing in the Mass. Women’s Amateur have provided Barend with good competition.
“I feel like my short game is in a really good place right now,” Barend said. “I’m just going to take the tournament one shot at a time. I’m trying to think about this as me versus the course and not me versus the rest of the field.”
MacLeod and Barend will be joining the field that also includes the 2021 AAGA Scholarship Award winners, Dylan Quinn of Foxboro High and the Foxborough CC, along with the See brothers, Jason and Brian, former Mansfield High Hornets who play out of the Norton CC.
They will also be joined by AAGA Junior Tournament champion Dan Brady of the Foxborough CC and Xaverian High, Senior Tournament champion Roger Bousquet and the quartet of Bishop Feehan Shamrocks who won the “High School Shootout”: Chad Correia, Drew Payson, James Kannally and Brad Gillen.
The field of nearly 100 players for the opening round of the AAGA Open will then move along Friday to the Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be reduced to the low 50 scorers and ties.
The third round will be played Saturday on the North and Middle courses of the Heather Hill CC, while Sunday’s championship round will be staged at the Norton CC.
“It’s a great tournament, four days, four great courses,” MacLeod said of her association with the AAGA Open, with her husband, Scott MacLeod, often being a participant. “I hemmed and hawed, do I want to play? Do I not want to play?
“My game has gone to hell not playing much. Do I really want to embarrass myself if I play bad?”
Barend relishes the challenge. “Having Angel MacLeod in the field is awesome,” she added. “ I’ve known her for years and she is an amazing golfer and has been a huge help to GIGL over the years.“
MacLeod lamented that the AAGA is not being able to field enough entries for a Women’s Championship Tournament. “A lot of the ladies don’t like to play the individual stuff, they like to play the team tournaments.”
MacLeod might play Wannamoisett CC twice a week “if I’m not carting the kids around somewhere,” she said of daughter Morgan (Bay View Academy, East Providence) and son Drew (Bishop Feehan).
“The basic mechanics are there, but what goes are the chipping and putting when you’re not playing,” MacLeod said. “That’s the hard part, that’s where you can score. Hopefully, that will get me through the first two days.
“I’d love to see it, after the four days and 72 holes, accepting the trophy. But, I think that would be a little bit of a stretch.”
