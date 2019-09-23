NORTH ATTLEBORO — Pete Fontaine was determined to improve his game of golf after retiring from the Woonsocket School Department after 15 years.
Then Elmo Finocchi, the proprietor and ambassador of the game at the Wentworth Hills CC and Heather Hill CC, called Fontaine.
“I had grown up at Heather Hill, I grew up with Elmo going to the St. Mary’s School, and he always kept telling me that when I retire, he’d have a job for me,” Fontaine was saying in the clubhouse of the Chemawa Golf Course Monday after 18 holes of the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Fall Senior Two-Ball Tournament.
“He’s telling me, why don’t you come over and cut the greens,” Fontaine added; little did he know that he would add the title of course superintendent. “Now I don’t get a chance to play nearly as much as I’d like. I told Elmo that I’d work part-time, maybe 30 hours or so.
“Now it’s at least 50 hours, but I try not to work on Sundays!”
Fontaine and partner Gary Delude captured second place overall in the Net Division with a 61 (30-31) at the AAGA event.
Dan Deyesso and Roger Bousquet captured the low net title at 59 (31-28).
The Norton CC tandem of Dave Turgeon and Billy White not only delivered a net 60 on their scorecards, but the duo captured the Gross Division title, coming in with a 6-under-par score of 63, two shots ahead of the Foxboro CC’s Jim Devlin and Paul McCarey (65).
For the 68-year-old Fontaine, the son of AAGA Hall-of-Famer Norm Fontaine, golf has provided him with innumerable friendships and everlasting memories.
“That’s why guys like me love to play in the AAGA tournaments like this,” Fontaine said. “We’re not good enough or too old to compete for the Open title with all those good young guys and kids play.”
Fontaine finished a score of 75, which included two birdies and a lost ball in the pond at No. 13. “Gary and I were playing really well, we were 1-under with our gross score (68), so we thought that we’d have a chance to win that until we heard that Billy (White) and (Dave) Turgeon were 6-under. I guess we weren’t that good!”
It’s no surprise that Fontaine has succeeded Loren Mann, who retired after 28 years, as the course superintendent at Heather Hill. Fontaine had his first job there, tending to the course — “I was 13, I still have the pay stub,” he chuckled.
Fontaine runs through the “Who’s who” of AAGA veterans who grew up playing at Heather Hill — Billy Vine, the late Buck Renner, Rich LeCompte, Bobby Beach, Alfie Paquette, Derek Johnson, and even Marc Forbes among countless others.
When the Poholek family took control of Heather Hill back in the early 1980s, “Even back then Elmo was telling me about taking a part-time job,” Fontaine said. He had served as the facilities manager for the Lincoln School Dept. for 15 years and then moved along to Woonsocket for another 15 years.
“Now I get up at 5 a.m. and get to the course by 5:30; we’ve got the course coming back,” Fontaine added, citing the appreciation he and the AAGA have for the Bourque family, which operates Chemawa, and course superintendent Curtis Liston.
“It’s great to get back and play in a tournament, you see 20, 30 guys or so that you haven’t seen, and you tell stories of 40 years ago,” Fontaine said. “I remember talking with Bruce Carlson (former superintendent at a number of area courses) about taking the job at Heather Hill, thinking that I was going to retire and play a lot of golf. He said, ‘Forget it!’ ”
Played at the Chemawa Golf Course
Gross Division scores
Dave Turgeon-Billy White 34-29—63
Paul McCarey-Jim Devlin 32-33—65
Dave Weeman-Ken Allen 33-34—67
Neil Summerfield-Brian Kidder 37-30—67
Dan Deyesso-Roger Bousquet 35-32—67
Peter Fontaine-Gary Delude 68
Bruce Snyder-Ron Hamel 69
Joe Oram Sr.-Scott Campbell 70
Scott King-Paul Malcom 71
Sean Green-Rit Bouchard 71
Carl Geisel-Mike Raposa 72
Tom Yontz-Charlie Meagher 72
Joe Mier-Bob Sullivan 72
Bob Beach-Paul Oliviera 73
David Weisman-Scott Santosuasso 73
Lane Lajoie-Joseph Bouchard 73
Kevin Foley-Bill McGillis 74
Mark Normand-Peter Roque 75
Scot Page-Mike Cosentino 75
Paul Brenneman-Mark Willwerth 75
Steve Quagli-Mike Stec 75
Joe Ryan-Marty Musial 75
Gary Trudo-Peter Costello 76
Peter Murphy-Steve Rothemich 76
Mickey Brown-Dennis DiCesare 77
Kevin Phipps-Jack Janick 77
Brian Drought-Joe Collins 78
Bob Gay-Steve Nelson 78
Peter Gay-Dave Grimes 79
Paul Callahan-Steve Baldassari 81
Bill Clarkin-Norm Bishop 81
Bob Jarchow-Lloyd Pickett 82
Peter Murray-Joe Martin 82
Henry Metcalf-Jerry Mooney 83
Bob Gilmore-Brian Goad 85
J.R. Richardson-Trip Richardson 86
Fred Abdelahad-Jerry Maguire 87
Chuck Flanagan-Rich Lecompte 88
Net Division scores
Dan Deyesso-Roger Bousquet 31-28—59
Dave Turgeon-Billy White 32-29—61
Peter Fontaine-Gary Delude 30-31—61
Mark Willwerth-Paul Brenneman 33-29—62
Dave Weeman-Ken Allen 30-32—62
Kevin Phipps-Jack Janick 33-29—62
Carl Geisel-Mike Raposa 33-29—62
Joe Collins-Brian Drought 34-28—62
Sean Green-Rit Bouchard 35-28—63
Neil Summerfield-Brian Kidder 34-29—63
Joe Ryan-Marty Musial 34-29—63
Steve Quaglia-Mike Stec 64
Henry Metcalf-Jerry Mooney 64
Joe Oram Sr.-Scott Campbell 64
Tom Yontz-Charlie Meagher 64
Joe Mier-Bob Sullivan 64
Peter Gay-Dave Grimes 65
Lane Lajoie-Joseph Bouchard 65
Scott King-Paul Malcom 65
David Weisman-Scott Santosuasso 65
Mark Normand-Peter Roque 65
Peter Murphy-Steve Rothemich 65
Bruce Snyder-Ron Hamel 65
Scot Page-Mike Cosentino 66
Mickey Brown-Dennis DiCesare 66
Bob Beach-Paul Oliviera 66
Paul Callahan-Steve Baldassari 66
Kevin Foley-Bill McGillis 66
Bob Gay-Steve Nelson 66
Gary Trudo-Peter Costello 67
Peter Murray-Joe Martin 67
Bill Clarkin-Norm Bishop 68
J.R. Richardson-Trip Richardson 69
Bob Jarchow-Lloyd Pickett 70
Fred Abdelahad-Jerry Maguire 71
Bob Gilmore-Brian Goad 71
Chuck Flanagan-Rich Lecompte 74
