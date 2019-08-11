NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kolby Simmons, the 2018 Attleboro Area Golf Association Open champion, has an agenda.
One is to repeat as the AAGA Open champion Sunday at the Norton Country Club, the conclusion of the 72nd hole and fourth day of competition.
The other is to get to the church on time!
His brother, Todd Simmons, a member of the U.S. Post Office team in North Attleboro, is to be wedded in a late-afternoon ceremony. So Kolby Simmons will have to shed his golf attire for a tuxedo and head to the Kirkbrae CC in Lincoln, R.I. as a member of the wedding party.
“It’s going to be close, I don’t know what I’m going to do if there’s a playoff,” the 32-year-old Crestwood CC member said of the prospect, pending how well he swings a golf club and places the ball in the cup with his putter.
The AAGA Open begins its four-day sweepstakes Thursday at the Foxborough CC, with the field moving along to the Wentworth Hills CC on Friday. The field will then be reduced to the low 50 scorers and ties after 36 holes for the final two rounds of play, Saturday at the Heather Hill CC and Sunday at the Norton CC.
“I should be fine, if everything goes to plan,” Simmons said of his Sunday schedule. That is, being among the top five scorers for each of the first three days. And then avoiding a frightful finish, as he had at the Norton CC last year, shooting a 78 on the final day, staggering in over the final three holes to own a one-shot margin of victory over Eric Marchetti and Mike Philipp.
Simmons has the tools and the temperament to repeat — as has so often been the case with past AAGA Open champions: Davis Chatfield winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and ’16, Chris Congdon winning three straight (2011, ’12, ’13), as did Ryan Riley (2008, ’09, ’10).
Simmons comes into the AAGA Open very tournament-tested, playing in the Hornblower Tournament at the Plymouth CC, the Norfolk County Classic, and then advancing to the semifinals of the R.I. Amateur, beating former AAGA Open champion and Foxborough CC mainstay Scott Congdon along the way.
“That was good, I got a lot of confidence from that,” Simmons said of playing stroke play during the first two days, then match play over the final four days. “Basically I played seven rounds of golf in five days; it was a grind.
“I’m playing all right,” Simmons added. Generally he plays some 27 holes of golf a week, including nine during the Wednesday-night Falls A.C. League at Wentworth Hills. “With my job and traveling and having a two-and-a-half-year-old at home, I don’t get much time to play.”
Simmons, the 2018 Crestwood CC club champion, had to forego participating in his club championship this year due to work travel commitments.
“I’ll try to play on a Saturday or a Sunday, depending on what’s going on. Health-wise I’ll be fine playing four straight days.
“It’s more the mental part, that’s the tough thing,” Simmons said of playing four different courses on four consecutive days.
“Like in the R.I. Amateur, you play 36 holes a day during the round of 16. That was a lot of golf for me. But what was a good sign was that I played golf each day as I went on.
“With golf, though, you never know — one day, you can be hitting it really good, and the next, it’s like you never picked up a club before.
“It should be fun, I’m excited.
“Last year (at the AAGA Open), I either had the lead or was tied for the lead all four days,” Simmons continued. He shot a 77 at the Foxborough CC, but then put himself into contention for the championship with rounds of 73 and 71.
“Foxborough CC is a good test — you’ve got to hit it well off the tee. With those greens, with your putting, you have to keep it below the hole. The big thing there is to keep it in the right position on the greens.
“I was playing steady, and even the last day at Norton, I was able to hit it good. It was kind of match play there between me and Scott (Congdon, over the final nine holes). It doesn’t matter if you win by one or by 10, just win.
“My goal every year, since I’ve been playing, is to shoot a better number every day, all four days. You can always have a round in the 80s. Since I’ve been playing, it’s been only two or three times that I’ve shot in the 70s all four days.
“It’s a great tournament, I look forward to it every year. You know everybody in it. But the field gets tougher and tougher each year depth-wise. The younger generation coming through, the cuts get lower and lower every year.
“Par is a really good score — if you’re low 290s, you’re going to have a shot.
“The (wedding) ceremony doesn’t start until 5:30, so I should be fine,” Simmons added, hoping to be hauling some hardware to the Kirkbrae CC with him.
