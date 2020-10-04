PLAINVILLE -- Buck Renner would have been proud.
The late former Attleboro Area Golf Association Open champion and Hall of Famer would have been gushing with pride as many of his friends from Plainville, Norfolk and Wrentham, the Heather Hill and Foxborough Country Clubs, and other amateurs of renown gathered over the weekend for the two-day, 36-hole Renner Memorial Tournament.
Former AAGA Open champions Neal Boyer (’87) and Kolby Simmons (’18) were the low scorers in both the “net” and “gross” divisions, while some $1300 was raised for the Renner Memorial Scholarship Fund.
“This was one of the most rewarding and best events ever,” AAGA co-presidents Bobby Beach and Bob Gay said after of the extensive interest in participation from both veteran and young players and from all of the area golf courses.
Boyer and Simmons were awarded first place in the “Net Division” with an 18-under-par, 36-hole score of 124, earning a five-shot margin of victory.
Joe Oram and Joe O’Malley were awarded first place in the “Gross” Division at 9-under-par 131. Oram and O’Malley shot a 5-under-par score of 66 Sunday and won in a “card-off” with Matt Hogan and Brandon Nolan, who also finished at 9-under-par 133.
Twelve teams finished below par (142) in the “gross” competition.
While Boyer and Simmons finished as the low net scorers, Oram and O’Malley were second place in that division as well with a 13-under-par score of 129. Four other teams came in at 12-under par – Mark and Kevin Willwerth, Gary Delude and Beach, Rob Farrow and Keith Wells, Billy and Shawn Gaskin, along with Tim Sullivan and Shawn Seybert.
Boyer and Simmons delivered a sizzling 10-under-par best-ball net round of 61 to take the lead after Saturday’s first round of play on the “Middle” and “North” courses at the Heather Hill CC.
Just two shots back after 18 holes were the tandem of Keith Greim and Jay Poirier (63). The Gaskin brothers, Shawn and Billy, along with the team of Nolan and Hogan shared third place with 18-hole scores of net 64. Twenty-two teams were within six shots of the leaders entering Sunday’s round.
Hogan and Nolan posted the best “gross” score during the first round at 8-under-par 63 at Heather Hill. Boyer and Simmons, along with the Greim-Poirier duo, both came in at 5-under-par 66.
John “Buck” Renner Memorial AAGA Golf Tournament
Final Round at the Wentworth Hills Golf Course, Plainville
Gross Division Scores
132—Neal Boyer-Kolby Simmons 66-66.
133—Joe O’Malley-Joe Oram 67-66; Matt Hogan-Brandon Nolan 63-70.
136—Peter Danko-Paul Kearns 68-68; Keith Greim-Jay Poirier 66-70.
137—Chris DeSousa-David Yurek 68-69.
138—Dan Bukoff-Kyle DelSignore 69-69.
139—Shawn Seybert-Tim Sullivan 72-67; Shawn Gaskin-Billy Gaskin 69-70.
140—Bobby Beach-Gary Delude 70-70-.
141—Bert Bouley-Ray LeBlanc 73-68; Paul Malcolm-Dave Turgeon 72-69.
142—Mike Douillette-Mike Michel 72-70; Rob Butler-Ray Lyons 70-72; Chris Hanson-Chad Lareau 69-73; Geoff Burgess-Nick Duva 71-71; Joe Oram-Brian Savosik 73-69; Rob Farrow-Keith Wells 73-69.
143—Scott King-Kyle Potter 74-69; Eric Anzlovar-Brian See 73-70.
144-John Garty-Anthony Manganaro 74-70; Kevin Willwerth-Mark Willwerth 73071; John Nicklas-Anthony Rotella 70-74; Ryan McGovern-Santos Mercado 68-76.
146—Jake Gaskin-Jack Rounds 73-73; Dave Hibbert-Dan Andrade 74-72.
Net Division Scores
124—Neal Boyer-Kolby Simmons 61-63.
129—Joe O’Malley-Joe Oram 65-64.
130—Shawn Seybert-Tim Sullivan 68-62; Rob Farrow-Keith Wells 67-63; Kevin Willwerth-Mark Willwerth 66-64; Bobby Beach-Gary Delude 66-64; Billy Gaskin-Shawn Gaskin 64-66.
131—Carl Geisel-Mike Raposa 67-64; Dan Andrade-David Hibbert 66-65.
132—Joe Oram-Brian Savosik 67-65.
133-Ken McKenzie-Vijay Chetty 72-61; Jim Vine-John Vine 65-68; Keith Greim-Jay Poirier 63-70.
134-Bud Chatfield-Jay Bosh 66-68; Chris DeSousa-Dave Yurek 65-69.
135—Jack Fitzgibbons-Bob Palos 69-66; Kevin Gay-Bob Gay 67-68; John Nicklas-Anthony Rotella 65-70.
136—Brett Langille-Paul Oliveira 68-68; Norm Bishop-Bill Clarkin 68-68; Jake Gaskin-Jack Rounds 67-69; Todd Barbato-Paul Lavallee 67-69; Dan Bukoff-Kyle DelSignre 66-70; Paul Malcolm-Dave Turgeon 70-66; Ryan McGovern-Santos Mercado 65-71.
137—John Garty-Anthony Manganaro 70-67; John Dalzell-Rich Fein 67-70.
138—Bert Bouley-Ray LeBlanc 71-67; Mike DeMattio-Peter Inglese 71-67; Peter Gay-David Grimes 67-71; Matt Hogan-Brandon Nolan 64-74.
139—Rob Butler-Ray Lyons 68-71; Geoff Burgess-Nick Duva 69-70.
140—Scott King-Kyle Potter 72-68; Mike Douillette-Mike Michel 71-69.
141-Peter Danko-Paul Kearns 69-72.
142—Bob Donahue-Scott Smith 72-70; Chris Hanson-Chad Lareau 69-73.
143—Dave Morrill-Jason See 73-70; Eric Anzlovar-Brian See 72-71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.