NORTON — Whether Billy White wins his second title or whether Shawn Seybert wins his first has yet to be determined.
The 61st annual Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Open Tournament crown will be determined in a “sudden victory” playoff after Sunday’s final round of the tournament was canceled due to the impact of Hurricane Henri upon the area. The two-man playoff will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Heather Hill CC.
The AAGA Open becomes a 36-hole tournament after Thursday’s first round at the Foxborough CC was canceled due to the conditions imposed by Tropical Storm Fred.
The AAGA Tournament Committee, headed by Bob Gay and Bob Beach, in consultation with Norton CC pro Kevin Altham, determined in an early-Sunday-morning conference call that deteriorating weather conditions would jeopardize the completion of the planned nine-hole competition. The field was to begin going off of the No. 1 tee at 7:30 a.m., but the rain and wind projections appeared to make that feat impossible.
“After careful consideration, the decision was made to cancel the final round,” Gay and Beach said. “It was a crazy weekend, with Mother Nature throwing us curveball after curveball, so we greatly appreciate everyone’s understanding in this decision.”
Thus White, the 2007 AAGA Open champion, and Seybert, with three top-11 finishes over the past three years, will now meet in a playoff to determine the titlist. Both players completed the first 36 holes of the tournament, at the Wentworth Hills CC and Heather Hill CC, with 1-under-par scores of 142.
Due to the tournament being reduced to 36 holes, the low-40 scorers will gain an “exempt” status for the 2022 AAGA Open. Those players with scores of 157 or better now quality for next year’s event. Kyle Browne, Greg Wiens and Michael Nyhan were the beneficiaries of the cut being at 157, with exactly 40 players making the cut.
Included among the exempt players for 2022 are defending champion Brett Chatfield, 2019 champion Derek Johnson, 2018 champion Kolby Simmons, 2006 champion Bert Bouley and 1987 champion Neal Boyer. Chatfield and Norton CC club champion Peter Danko were tied for second place just one shot behind with even-par 36-hole scores of 143.
Ten players who had scores of 161 or better, who were among the low-50 scorers and ties to advance to Sunday’s final round, were cut and will have to enter into the qualifying round.
White (13 pars, three birdies), of the Norton CC, finished with a 1-over-par round of 72 Saturday on the Middle and North courses of the Heather Hill CC, while Seybert (11 pars, five backside birdies), of Attleboro and a member at the West Warwick (R.I.) CC, delivered a torrid round of 2-under-par 69 to move atop the leaderboard.
But it was the defending champion, Chatfield (nine pars, seven birdies), of Attleboro and the Wannamoisett CC, who made moves to take home a second straight title after inking a medalist round of 3-under-par 68. Chatfield shared second place with four-time top-10 finisher and the current Norton CC club champion, Danko (10 pars, an eagle, three birdies), who finished at 2-over-par 73.
Xaverian High senior Spencer Dumas (13 pars, three birdies) was just two shots off of the pace at 1-over-par 144. And well within striking distance, five shots back, were 2018 AAGA Open champion Kolby Simmons, AAGA Junior Tournament champion Dan Brady, also out of Xaverian High, and Norton CC ambassador Dave Turgeon.
“With the forecast and everything, you just try to play the best round that you can,” White said of the unusual circumstancesof having the first and fourth rounds washed out. White birdied the No. 5 and 8 holes on the Middle course, then the 498-yard, par-5 No. 4 hole on the North course, “but my putter was cold.
“I was watching (on Golf Genius) what the other guys were doing, not knowing what could possibly happen Sunday,” White added. “I hit the ball great off of the tee, I was just hoping to be around par. Playing for so many years in this tournament, you know that it’s going to be close. I just tried to approach each hole and play the best that I could.”
Seybert, the former Foxboro High golf coach, had just two bogeys (at No. 5 and No. 6), playing the backside North course at 5-under-par 31 with birdies at No. 12, 13, 15, 16 and 18, including a 25-footer on his final hole. “I had some really good looks on the front that just didn’t drop,” Seybert said of putting himself in position to score well.
Seybert has finished among the top 11 in each of the past three AAGA Opens, with a No. 3 spot in 2019. “This is a unique experience,” he said of the uncertainty of the final round. “So you just have to concentrate on the shot at hand, execute that one and go on. Just don’t get ahead of yourself. Just concentrate on the shot that you’re hitting — don’t get too up, don’t get too down.”
It was no surprise that Chatfield seized the moment. He took over the leaderboard during the second round of the 2020 AAGA Open en route to the title.
“I knew that I would have to play well; a lot of people have my number (first-round 75),” Chatfield said of his intent to climb the leaderboard. “I had to make birdies,” he added, dropping in frontside birdies on the Middle course at No. 5, 6 and 9 and backside birdies on the North course at No. 13, 14, 16 and 18, a 30-footer.
Other than a double bogey at No. 15 (into the woods), “I gave myself a chance,” Chatfield added. “I knew it would have to be something in the 60s,” he said of a number to shoot for. “There were a lot of guys ahead of me.”
Danko kept himself in contention for the championship, and he too might have been in the lead were it not for finishing bogey-bogey.
An eagle on the 498-yard, par-5 No. 4 hole on the North course — hitting driver, then a pitching wedge from 150 yards out to within two feet of the cup — jump-started a furious finish. Danko then dropped in birdie putts at the 465-yard, par-4 No. 5 hole and the 370-yard, par-4 No. 6 hole, a 30-footer from off of the green.
“It was different the whole round, not knowing if this would be the final round or not,” Danko said. “I tried a different strategy, I wanted to keep a tab of where everyone was at. At the end of the day, though, you’re just playing the golf course and do what you can. The whole strategy is different — you’re trying to win today, so you play a little more aggressive.”
And as Simmons commented, “Playing 36 holes or 72 holes is a big difference” in the approach — attack the course and play aggressively or play conservatively and make pars.” Simmons did, 14 of them on his scorecard. “I wanted to give myself good looks. Maybe I could have shot a 68, but not a 64. You’ve got make birdies no matter what!”
61st annual Attleboro Area Golf Association Open Tournament
Middle-North courses at the Heather Hill CC, Plainville
Par-72, 6,620 yards
Second Round
Billy White;70-72—142;-1
Shawn Seybert;73-69—142;-1
Brett Chatfield;75-68—143;E
Peter Danko;70-73—143;E
Spencer Dumas;75-69—144;+1
Kolby Simmons;75-72—147;+4
Dan Brady;75-72—147;+4
Dave Turgeon;77-70—147;+4
Chad Bearce;78-70—148;+5
David Yurek;75-73—148;+5
Mike Philipp;76-72—148;+5
Peter Mulkerrins;71-77—148;+5
Jared Winiarz;73-75—148;+5
Ryan McGovern;75-74—149;+6
Matt Wasserman;74-75—149;+6
Ben Sapovits;74-75—149;+6
Mike Matheson;75-74—149;+6
ason Hindman;76-74—150;+7
Geoff Burgess;76-74—150;+7
Chris Hanson;78-72—150;+7
Ben Grant;76-74—150;+7
Thor VanVaerenwyck;76-75—151;+8
Kevin Willwerth;74-78—152;+9
Neal Boyer;75-77—152;+9
Dan Tinkham;74-78—152;+9
Derek Johnson;81-72—153;+10
Dan Bukoff;78-75—153;+10
Darian Calverly;80-74—154;+11
Sean McHugh;78-76—154;+11
Justin Guimond;81-73—154;+11
Kyle Potter;78-76—154;+11
Bert Bouley;83-71—154;+11
Joe O'Malley;81-74—155;+12
Steve Finocchi;74-81—155;+12
Brian Kronmiller;79-76—155;+12
Brandon Goold;79-76—155;+12
Greg Wiens;83-74—157;+14
Mike Nyhan;83-74—157;+14
Joe Oram, Jr.;76-81—157;+14
Kyle Browne;75-82—157;+14
Jim Dickinson;78-80—158;+15
Ross Salotto;78-80—158;+15
Charlie Baughan;83-76—159;+16
Jake Gaskin;82-77—159;+16
Paul Kearns;82-77—159;+16
Cian Goulet;81-78—159;+16
Paul Shannon;82-78—160;+17
Anthony Manganaro;81-79—160;+17
Brendan Raymond;78-83—161;+18
Kris Carrier;81-80—161;+18
Did Not Qualify
Jillian Barend;80-82—162;+19
Brad Gillen;83-80—163;+20
Joe Oram, Sr.;82-81—163;+20
Will Leonard;79-84—163;+20
Evan Dean;80-83—163;+20
Brian See;85-78—163;+20
Shawn Gaskin;89-74—163;+20
Scott King;85-79—164;+21
Matt Moreshead;85-79—164;+21
Scott Congdon;82-82—164;+21
Nate Ihley;88-77—165;+22
Dan Mills;84-81—165;+22
Rich Bracker;83-83—166;+23
Justin Ciombor;88-78—166;+23
Roger Bousquet;84-83—167;+24
Dean Santangelo;83-84—167;+24
Rob Theriault;86-81—167;+24
Kevin Brady;85-82—167;+24
Myles Sigman;88-80—168;+25
David Morrill;85-83—168;+25
James Kannally;86-83—169;+26
Mark Troiano;89-80—169;+26
Kyle DelSignore;93-76—169;+26
Jay Sapovits;88-82—170;+27
Cody Nieratko;88-82—170;+27
James Graham;91-79—170;+27
Kevan Higgins;86-85—171;+28
Dylan Quinn;87-85—172;+29
Ben Dubuc;90-82—172;+29
Andrew Belastock;86-87—173;+30
Tim Murphy;91-83—174;+31
Bryan Savosik;87-89—176;+33
Angel MacLeod;85-91—176;+33
Drew Payson;92-84—176;+33
Bryan Savosiki;87-89—176;+33
Tony Shaw;90-90--180;+37
Steve Dow;88-99--187;+44
