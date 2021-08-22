PLAINVILLE — Spencer Dumas, the Xaverian High senior from Plainville, a top-10 finisher a year ago, moved into the No. 3 spot after 36 holes, shooting a 2-under-par round of 69 Saturday at the Heather Hill CC. To say that Dumas is not competitive is an understatement.
“I’ve probably played at least 12 tournaments, at least 30 tournament rounds,” Dumas said, having qualified for the Mass. Amateur and reaching the semifinal round of the R.I. Junior Tournament. “I play golf every day, play a tournament every week,” Dumas said of his schedule.
Dumas, a Foxborough CC member, heads to Sugarloaf, Maine, for an American Junior Golf Association Tournament Monday. Dumas finished with four birdies (No. 7 and 9 on the Middle course, No. 13 and 18 on the North course) at Heather Hill, having just one bogey (at No. 11).
“I haven’t had quite the results that I’ve wanted, but I’ve gained some distance off of the tee.”
It’s no surprise that the Norton CC’s Dave Turgeon moved into the top 10, delivering a stellar 1-under-par round of 70 with 14 pars, three birdies and one bogey. “And I putted awful,” Turgeon said after drilling in birdie putts at the 531-yard, par-5 No. 7 hole on the North course and the 415-yard, par-4 No. 9 hole to close out his round. “I either over-read or under-read everything. Hopefully, I can get on my home course and have a good number.”
Peter Fontaine, the Heather Hill CC superintendent, set up the course with fairness in mind — “Three in the front, three in the middle and three on the back, three on the left, three on the right and three center.” Fontaine thought that the 531-yard, par-5 No. 7 hole on the North course would be the most challenging. “It’s long and there are woods on both sides. It’s a difficult green to hit into.”
There have been a half-dozen holes-in-one at Heather Hill this season, with three occurring at the 183-yard, par-3 No. 7 hole on the South course — by Jeff Blake, Mike Sprino and most recently by Tom Foley.
North Attleboro High boys’ soccer and wrestling coach Geoff Burgess claimed his 10th club championship at the Crystal Lake Golf Course in Mapleville, R.I. Burgess drew a bye into match play and then won three contests, winning a semifinal round one-up with a 1-under-par round of 70 and the title match 2 and 1 with a round of 72 ...
Foxboro Foxboro High Warrior multi-sport star Chad Bearce, now a Bryant University senior, shot a 1-under-par round of 70 with four birdies, playing the final 11 holes at 3-under-par — the first time that he’s played the course in more than a year. “I must have had 10 birdie putts too.”
Joe Oram, Jr. (157) owned a six-shot lead over his dad, Joe Oram, Sr. (163), for the family sweepstakes. Both will be earning trophies, as Jr.’s wife, Charlotte, will be delivering Joe III in a month.
Three-time Norton CC club champion David Yurek finished with a 1-over-par round of 73 with three birdies to get back among the low-top-10 scorers. “There were some tough holes out there, it was not easy to get the ball into the green. I finally made a few putts after I had 11 birdie putts at Wentworth Hills.”
Mansfield High freshman Cody Nieratko (170) and his classmate caddy, Nate McClean, were just a few of the Hornets on the course with Jason Hindman (150) and Brian See (163). Nieratko was making his AAGA Open debut, “So I put a lot of pressure on myself. The best part of this tournament is the people you meet; it’s so different from a high school or junior tournament. You meet a lot of new people, everyone is supportive and fun to play with.”
Former King Philip High Warrior Nate Ihley, a sophomore mechanical engineering major at UMass Amherst and a member of the Minutemen club golf team, passed along accolades to a pair of his Warrior mentors — golf coach Myles McHugh and tennis coach Jim McGonigle — for helping him develop a competitive spirit in all he does. “Sometimes you don’t appreciate all they do or understand why they do some things.”
Former Norton High Lancer Tim Murphy is one of the entrants that represents the foundation of the AAGA. “I don’t expect to win, but I look forward to playing in this every year,” said the 33-year-old Murphy, who played for Al Charest at Norton. Murphy didn’t break 80 during either of his rounds and missed the cut. “Just to compete is good enough for me.”
