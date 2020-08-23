FOXBORO — The final round of the 60th annual Attleboro Area Golf Association Open was merely three holes completed for the trio of leaders in the final threesome Sunday at the Foxborough Country Club.
And by then, what most everyone suspected proved to be true — no one was going to catch Brett Chatfield.
Chatfield drained a five-foot pin-high putt from the left of the flag on the 396-yard, par-4 No. 1 hole for a birdie. He then put his tee shot on the 199-yard, par-3 No. 3 hole to within three feet of the cup, where he drilled another pin-high birdie putt.
At the turn onto the backside, Chatfield had created a six-shot lead for himself. And for good measure, the 24-year-old Chatfield then drained his fifth birdie putt, a 10-foot, downhill, left-to-right breaking challenge of shot-making, being just above the No. 11 cup, pin-high from the left.
“I got off to a good start, I felt good about my game and just wanted to hold my position on the backside,” Chatfield said of taking home his first AAGA Open Championship, fashioning a final-round 1-under-par score of 71, finishing with a four-day, 72-hole total of 5-over-par 291.
Chatfield was so in control that he owned a seven-shot lead on the backside, finishing with a five-stroke margin of victory over Norton High grad and University of Hartford Hawk Jared Winiarz, the AAGA Open runner-up for the second straight year.
Chatfield moved atop the leaderboard after 54 holes of play by shooting a 5-over-par round of 76 Saturday at the Norton CC, taking a two-shot lead over both the 28-year-old Kronmiller and the 20-year-old Winiarz.
Chatfield was seeking to become the second sibling to win an AAGA Open title, joining his brother Davis, the University of Notre Dame senior, who won titles in 2015 and ‘16 while he was a Bishop Feehan Shamrock.
It was no surprise either as the Wannamoisett CC member had plied a No.-3 finish in the 2016 AAGA Open and a No. 5 showing in the 2017 AAGA Open.
“The putter (a SpiderX model) was really going well the first 12 holes,” Chatfield said of converting five of his first 11 birdie chances. “I was just trying to log it up there the back nine.”
Only once, on the 336-yard, par-4 No. 13 hole when he pushed his drive into the right rough, was forced to punch out, and three-putted for a double bogey, did Chatfield’s strong stroke ever waver.
“I played well, I was making putts, but I got outplayed,” Winiarz said of Chatfield’s shot-making. Winiarz was even par through eight holes Sunday with two birdies (at No. 2, a dazzling 60-footer and at No. 4 with a great recovery shot out of the sand trap). And he even drilled a 60-foot eagle putt from the front of the 502-yard, par-5, No. 18 hole.
“Honestly, it was a fun round to watch, I wasn’t expecting him to fall apart,” Winiarz said of Chatfield picking up two shots on him twice with birdies at No. 3 at at No. 8, while he etched bogeys on his scorecard — a three-putt, and being short of the green with his second shot, respectively.
Kronmiller, the Foxboro High and Plymouth (N.H.) State College-trained Norton CC member, finished in a tie for third place at 12-over-par 298 with Xaverian High junior Spencer Dumas of Plainville and 20-time AAGA Open participant Mike Douilette.
Reigning Foxborough CC club champion Mike Pyne delivered an even-par round of 72 with 14 pars, four birdies and four bogeys to finish fourth at 299, while Shawn Seybert delivered his second straight 1-over-par round of 73 to finish fifth at 300.
“I didn’t strike it well, I didn’t have it,” Kronmiller said, not presenting himself chances to score well, having just four frontside birdie chances, and not making one until No. 14. He finished with 10 pars and two birdies. He had bogeys at No. 6 (into a sand trap) and No. 8 (pushing his drive into the rough) too.
“The front nine I scrambled well, I was happy that I shot a 38 (on the frontside) the way that I hit it,” Kronmiller added. “Brett played amazing, he was tough to beat — he never let up, he was on the gas the whole way. By the time that he had a bad hole (a double bogey at No. 13), it was too late by then.”
Winiarz began to lose ground when he went over the green at No. 10 and took a bogey. Then on the 555-yard, par-5, No. 11 hole, Winarz uncorked a 312-yard drive. He just missed a 38-foot eagle chance, only to watch Chatfield fly his second shot off of some tree branches and drill a birdie putt as well.
“He makes that 15-foot double-breaker, and you just knew it was going to be his day.”
Dumas placed himself in the conversation as a contender by dropping in a 10-foot birdie putt at No. 1 and a 25-foot birdie putt at No. 2, having entered the final round five shots behind Chatfield. He finished with 10 pars, three birdies, and drained a 30-foot eagle putt at No. 18. But double bogeys at the par-4 No. 8 and No. 15 holes drained him.
“I told my dad that I needed a 67, something needed to happen,” Peter Danko, the Norton High and UMass Dartmouth product said, like Dumas entering the final 18 just five shots back, where a big number can easily be taken at the Foxborough CC.
“He (Chatfield) had to go backwards,” Danko said, “Brett was like 3-under-par after eight holes, something needed to happen. He was so far ahead.”
Chatfield totaled 33 putts during the round, having three putts at the par-3 No. 6 hole for a bogey and again at No. 13 (from 42 feet out).
“I got some good breaks and I didn’t hit many drivers, I wanted to keep the ball in play,” Chatfield added. “I try to think about the lead or watch the scoreboard and routinely I don’t play well here (Foxborough CC). This is a hard course, but I had everything clicking.
“I was happy with the way that I played for 18 holes, I was steady all 72 holes, my swing was really good.
“After the first day, I knew that I was hitting it pretty well, I was putting fine — I got everything going at the right time.”
