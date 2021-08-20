PLAINVILLE — “We are holding out hope,” AAGA Co-President Bobby Beach said of finishing the final round of the 61st AAGA Open Sunday at Norton CC.
The second round will be played Saturday at Heather Hill CC, then the AAGA Tournament Committee will continue to monitor weather reports upon completion of Saturday’s 18 holes on the track and forecast for Hurricane Henri coming ashore in southern New England Sunday.
“We’re hoping that we can play at least nine holes on Sunday,” Beach said.
The field will be reduced to the low 50 scores and ties after Saturday’s second round, presenting the possibility that a smaller field will be able to hasten nine holes of competition.
“If we can’t, then it will be a 36-hole tournament,” Beach said. “The forecast will be far more accurate on Saturday, so we’ll know more and make a decision. Stranger things have happened, so we’re holding out hope and that’s all we can do.”
Oddly enough, the very first AAGA Open, back in 1961 was a 36-hole event. Herb Anderson won that with a two-day 36-hole score of 147, the rounds being played at the Norton CC and Highland CC.
The women in the field for the AAGA Open, seven-time women’s tournament champion
- Angel MacLeod
(85) of North Attleboro, the Bishop Feehan High golf coach and
- Jillian Barend
(80) of North Attleboro, the Siena College freshman both more than held their own on the opening day. “It was a lot of fun, those guys couldn’t have been more welcoming,” MacLeod related of playing with top five scorer Shawn Seybert and Jim Dickinson. MacLeod had just one birdie in her first round ever at Wentworth Hills. “The course was in great shape, but for me, keeping the ball in the fairway was an issue.” Barend was the best of her threesome pairing with
- Kris Carrier
(81) and
- Kevan Higgins
(86). “She took all of our money,!’ Higgins, the former AHS golf coach and AAGA Tournament Committee member said of the former Rocketeer’s stellar play. “It was a little bit of a struggle (no birdies), but a lot of fun — I know Kevan from Highland (where he was assistant pro),” Barend said. “I was a little bit nervous on the first tee, but I could have shot at least a 77.”
- 1987 AAGA Open kingpin Neal Boyer placed himself in contention with a strong round of 5-over-par 76 (12 pars, one birdie). “I remember I was about 14 years old, a freshman at (Bishop) Feehan and trying to qualify for the Open,” recalled the now Wentworth Hills CC member. “I’m playing more now that I have in a while, I keep grinding away.”
- Both Jake Gaskin
and
- Matt Wasserman eagled the 505-yard, par-5 No. 5 hole, playing in the same threesome too. Gaskin was some 190 yards out and hit a 6-iron to within 35-feet of the pin, where he rolled in the dramatic putt. Wasserman was 215 yards out and drilled a 5-iron to within 15 feet of the cup for his eagle putt.
- North Attleboro’s Evan Dean, a Foxborough CC member, was lamenting his round of 80, which included a triple bogey 7 at No. 1 and a “9” on the par-4 No. 10 hole. First Dean hit a “wrong ball” at No. 1, incorrectly finding a lost ball with his shot over the green. At No. 10, “I snap-hooked my shot off the tee into a tree root. Then I punched it in front of a (rock) wall. I thought that I could hit it over, then it went under the wall.”
- At 49 years young, Dan Tinkham of North Attleboro believes that he still has a few more good rounds left in him. Tinkham shot a 74 with five birdies, all inside of 8-feet — at No. 5, No. 8, No. 10, No. 12 and No. 13 — being at even par through 13 holes. “I was streaky,” the Norton CC member, finishing with a double bogey at No. 16 and a bogey at No. 18.
- A Gaskin with no balls? That was the case for North Attleboro’s Shawn Gaskin, who lost nine balls during the round and finished with an 89. “I had a whole bunch of special Titleists made for me with my old (North Attleboro High) football number 49 and a Dallas Cowboys logo on them,” losing pairs of balls at the hazards at No. 3 and No. 5.
- AAGA Scholarship Award winner Dylan Quinn (87), the multi-sport star at Foxboro High headed for the University of Vermont and the members of his threesome, Will Leonard (79) and Tim Murphy (91) would just as soon forget their rounds. The trio combined for 26 double bogeys or worse on the course. “I didn’t have any water or anything to eat at all the time that I was out there,” Quinn said of his energy being short-circuited.
- Peter Danko, the owner of a share of the first round lead, is the new Norton CC club champion, having topped Jared Winiarz, the former Norton High Lancer and University of Hartford senior in the title match. That was after Danko downed Billy White in the semifinals.
- Over at Ledgemont CC in Seekonk, 2019 AAGA Open champion Derek Johnson became the club champion. After 54 holes of medal play, Johnson drew a bye and then won three rounds of match play.
- The final threesome of the first round was a trio of AAGA champions, defending champion Brett Chatfield
(75), AAGA Senior Tournament champion
- Roger Bousquet
(84) and Xaverian High’s
- Dan Brady (75 with 13 pars and one birdie) of Foxboro, the AAGA Junior Tournament titlist.
- Fire the caddy! “He cost me at least five or six shots,” lamented both Mansfield’s Andrew Belastock
(86) and North Attleboro’s
- Paul Shannon (82), playing in the same threesome, having their dads Gary Belastock, the Mansfield High boys’ tennis coach and Paul Shannon, Sr. toting their bags.
- Former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock and University of Connecticut Huskie Justin Ciombor (class of 2005) was one of the many former members of the golf team in Storrs which came to its rescue. Faced with budget concerns, the UConn Athletic Dept. administration pegged the golf team as one sport to be dropped until Ciombor and the Huskie alumni raised some $850,000 in donations to fund the program.
