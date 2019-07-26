PLAINVILLE — Team Lareau was in fine fashion during the qualifying round to the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Open Friday at Heather Hill CC.
Chad Lareau, 30, captured overall tournament medalist honors with a 3-under-par 68 on the North-Middle Courses. His 32-year-old brother, Brett, qualified with a round of 80 on the Middle-South Courses and 23-year-old Adam also advanced into the AAGA Open with a 77 on the Middle-North Courses.
Chadwho now plays out of Fall River CC due to his sales position with Advanced Clinical, knocked down a trio of birdie putts on the frontside, at the No. 2, 4 and 7 holes on the North course, then drilled another pair coming in on the Middle course, at No. 3 and at No. 8.
Brett Lareau, a pharmacist in R.I., hasn’t had time to play in the AAGA Open, playing in the 2019 Qualifying round for the first time in at least three years. A member at the Crestwood CC (Rehoboth), Lareau could have been way lower too during his round, three-putting the No. 1 hole on the South Course, the ninth hole that the played, then flying an 80-yard approach shot over the green at No. 18 for a bad bogey.
“It’s a mental grind, it always is,” said Adam, a Bridgewater State senior. On the Middle Course, Lareau double-bogeyed No. 11 then notched four straight pars. At the turn onto the North Course, Lareau bogeyed the par-3 No. 1 hole, then inked seven straight pars. “You get a few bad bounces, but that’s how it is on any course. To play four days of the Open is my goal, to make the top 40 and be exempt so that I don’t have to come back here is the other!”
- Making a memorable debut in the AAGA Open Qualifying round was 57-year-old Paul McCarey of Foxborough CC, matching par on the Middle-South Courses. McCarey was 3-under par on his frontside, the Middle Course with five pars, birdies at No. 1 and 3 and chipping in with a hybrid wedge from 30-feet away on the 518-yard, par-5 No. 3 hole. On his backside, McCarey had six pars and three bogeys.
“Everybody at Foxborough CC was telling me to get in it,” McCarey said of his first AAGA Tournament venture. McCarey was the Foxborough CC Club Championship runner-up last summer (to Mike Pyne) and had Foxborough CC pro Lou Rivers as his caddy. “I figured that if I broke 80 I’d be doing all right,” McCarey said. “I kept tapping into Lou (Rivers) all the time for club selection and how to play a hole. I just told myself to keep the ball in front of me — don’t worry about beating anybody, just qualify.”
- With one AAGA Open championship (2007) to his credit, Billy White of Norton CC could be very much in line for No. 2. “I’ve been in the club championship six straight years and Billy is playing as well as I’ve seen him play,” said David Yurek, who suffered a 7 and 6 loss in the Norton CC Club Championship 18-hole title match. “He was just crushing the ball, he can win it.”
- Former Tri-County High Cougar (class of 2010) Matt Hogan of Attleboro delivered a strong 4-over-par score of 75 to qualify for the first time in two tries. “I pick a number and try to keep it under that,” the Ledgemont CC (Seekonk) member and a Pipefitters Union member said, having two birdies and four bogeys. “I hit a lot of fairways and greens, the course played tough. You just want to keep double bogeys and big numbers off your scorecard.”
- Back in the area is former Norton High Lancer, 23-year-old Peter Danko, who was a top-10 finisher during his last AAGA Open in 2015. Then the UMass-Amherst and UMass-Dartmouth product became an assistant club golf pro at the Admirals Club in Jupiter, Florida during the winter season and at the Burlington (Vt.) CC during the summer season. “Now I’m on the members side of things,” Danko, a sale representative said after finishing with a 75 (with one birdie) on the North-Middle Courses. “I hit a lot of greens and the greens here (at Heather Hill) were the best I’ve seen in years.’
- Kevin Foley, 52, has played in his share of AAGA Qualifying rounds and Opens. “Like everyone else who plays this, my goal is to play four days of the Open and get exempt,” the Norton CC member said after turning in a solid score of 76 on the South-North courses.
- “I remember four years ago, I shot a 78 and we were on the bubble, I didn’t think I’d made the cut. But there were no ties that year, so I got it. You’re always sweating it. You’re saying to yourself shoot 80, 81 and you’re in. That’s not always the case.”
Another wily veteran of AAGA Tournament play is Lou DaSilva, who regularly plays at Stone-E-Lea and the Pawtucket CC. He had a smile on his face after scoring 76, dropping in a pair of 8-foot birdie putts. “I’ve been hitting the ball well, but not scoring well, so I was a bit concerned,” said the 42-year-old DaSilva of having come out of the qualifying round six times with an Open berth. “But I never get to the weekend, that’s the goal — don’t try to do too much, just slow down.”
King Philip High senior Tom Ihley also represents the Warriors on ice during the hockey season and on the tennis courts during the spring, “but golf is my No. 1 sport,” missing the cut in his first attempt with a round of 85. “There’s more of a risk-reward factor in this sport (golf),” said the 17-year old Ihley, who came in with a cut-busting 46 on the North course. “It’s just course management and playing tournament golf,” the Franklin CC member added.
The AAGA Sportsmanship Award went to Kevin Dittmaier, who turned himself in. That is, he penalized himself two strokes for picking up his ball on a four-inch “gimmee” putt. It didn’t make a difference as Dittmaier earned the Yeoman Award as well, taking 105 strokes to tour his 18 holes in his second Qualifying Round. “I missed the cut by four shots last year, so I’ll keep trying!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.