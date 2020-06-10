ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Golf Association has canceled three youth events for the upcoming calendar due to health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the question is whether the 60th anniversary of the AAGA City Open in August is in jeopardy as well due to coronavirus concerns.
“But it does look promising,” AAGA Co-President Bobby Gay said Wednesday.
“The good news is that the qualifying round is still set for that (July) 31st date and we hope to have the Open,” Gay emphasized. “We want do what we have to do and consult with the golf courses to allow us to have the Open and follow all of the MGA guidelines.”
The AAGA Executive and Tournament Committees convened Tuesday and, following state and Mass. Golf Association guidelines, were forced to cancel the annual Junior Clinic slated for June 20 at TPC-Boston in Norton, as well as the annual Junior Championship Tournament slated for July 6 at Chemawa Golf Course in North Attleboro.
In addition to the Junior Tournament, the “High School Shootout” staged that same day at Chemawa, pitting teams of individuals from area schools, has been canceled as well.
The AAGA Tournament Committee had already postponed the annual Senior Championship Tournament that was to be held June 8 at Chemawa to a yet to be determined fall date.
In addition, the “24 Hours of Golf” marathon golf benefit for local youth golf programs throughout the area, slated to be held at the MGA Links in Norton, has been postponed until a feasible future date can be found.
The 18-hole qualifying round for the AAGA City Open is slated to be held July 31 at Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville, but its status is pending state, MGA and USGA. regulations.
The 60th annual AAGA Open, the 72-hole competition spanning four days over four different courses, is still on the calendar for its scheduled August dates.
However, the AAGA Tournament Committee is awaiting further health guidelines from the MGA and is in constant consultation with the four courses over whether the event can be staged in a “safe” and “competitive” manner.
The first round for the AAGA Open was to be played Thursday, Aug. 20, on the North and Middle courses at Heather Hill CC. The second round is scheduled for Aug. 21 down the road in Plainville at Wentworth Hills CC.
As per previous AAGA Open rules, the field would then be reduced to the low 50 scorers and ties upon completion of 36 holes of competition. The field would then move along to Norton CC on Aug. 22 for the third round, followed by the final round Aug. 23 at Foxborough CC.
“We’re kind of on hold, a state of suspense,” AAGA Co-President Bobby Beach said of the status of events through June and July.
“We really wanted to have the youth clinic, but there was no way that we could have done that with 100 kids and social distancing,” Beach said. “The junior tournament became a bit of a problem because schools weren’t back in session, and if we pushed that back later in July, we had a feeling that it wasn’t going to work out.”
The one-person per cart guidelines from the MGA was the thorny issue presented to the AAGA for its annual Senior Tournament, which assembles players 50 or older, the majority of whom ride two per golf cart.
In addition, the starting tee times between foursomes has been reduced from 15 to 12 minutes to allow for social distancing. In previous years, the AAGA had utilized an eight-minute gap between foursomes getting off of their first tees for competition. Extending that time to 12 of 15 minutes greatly impacts the amount of time necessary to complete 18 holes of golf The AAGA fears that it would then require 10-12 hours to complete a full day of competition in consideration of the number of individuals partaking in a tournament.
“We’re still working on ways to run the qualifying round and the City Open as is,” Beach said. “Everything is in flux. There are things that we have to work out. Baring a relapse (in the number of corona virus cases reported) I think that we will be able to do it.
“The tee times and getting everybody around the course (for the qualifying round and AAGA Open) is probably the biggest thing right now. We hear that it (tee times) might go back to 10 minutes, which we hope would be at the time that we would need it.
“If we can’t do 10 minutes with the City Open, we’re going to have a real problem. We’re kind of reading into the advice that we’re receiving from the MGA and the USGA, their guidelines on how they’re going to do ir (conduct tournaments). We’ll see what the PGA Tour does in the next week or so and get some thoughts on how they’re doing it and we’ll go from there.
“There is a competition issue here, how do you run tournaments fairly? We want to go forward with the 60th year of the Open somehow.”
