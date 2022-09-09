ATTLEBORO — The Senior Two Ball Championship pairings have been announced by the Attleboro Area Golf Association.
Area golfers will tee off at Chemawa Golf Club on Monday with all starting at 8:30 a.m. from their respective tee. To follow along with live scoring, get the GolfGenius app.
One volunteer is permitted for each four-man group to tally scores. Carts will be allowed and no sign-in is needed for entrants.
AAGA 2022 Senior Two Ball Championship Field
Hole 1 — Steve Quaglia, Bob Thresher, Bob Beach and Paul Oliveira
Hole 2 — Pop Palos, Jerry Hennessey, Peter Pontaine and Gary Delude
Hole 3 — James Vine, Tom Vine, Sean Green and Rit Bouchard
Hole 5 — James Coulter, David Scott, Dan Deyesso and Roger Bousquet
Hole 7 — Yijay Chetty, Keith Wells, Jason Bosh and Rich Bracker
Hole 8 — Neil Summerfield, Brian Kidder, Sean Connolly and Ron Lemieux
Hole 9(A) — Bobby Ford, Bruce Bouquet, Stephen Johnson and Phil Davino
Hole 9(B) — Paul Malcolm, Ned Sweeney, Joe Oram and Scott Campbell
Hole 10 — Carl Geisel, Mike Raposa, Bud Chatfield and Neil Boyer
Hole 11 — Bob Donaue, Scott Smith, Peter Gay and Dave Grimes
Hole 12 — Robert Sullivan, Keith Murphy, Joe Mier and Bob Carabia
Hole 13 — Eric Schnoomaker, Charlie Meagher, John Musial and Joseph Ryan
Hole 14 — Bill White, Dave Turgeon, Scott King and Daniel Giatrelis
Hole 15 — Michael Marchitto, Joseph Monks, Bill Handrahan and Steve Porter
Hole 16(A) — Daniel Jones, Tony Anzlovar, Norm Bishop and Bill Clarkin
Hole 16(B) — Bruce Synder, Ron Hamel, Joe Martin and Tripp Richardson
Hole 17 — Lloyd Pickett, John Nigro, Dan Tinkham and Rob Butler
Hole 18 — Bob Gay, Steve Nelson, Dave Weeman and Ken Allen