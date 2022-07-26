PLAINVILLE — The 2022 Attleboro Area Golf Association City Championship qualifier tees off on Friday at Heather Hill Country Club with the 12 lowest scores making it into the esteemed City Open.
The 12 low scores and ties from each course rotation earn a qualifying bid, with alternates also being assigned through committee.
The alternates will be determined by committee, with players who narrowly miss the cut receiving a chance to qualify. Through the committee’s discretion, alternates will be players who missed the cut by one stroke and will be selected at random. A list of alternates will be listed on the AAGA website. Those who are already qualifiers for this year’s tournament but are unable to compete will have their spot filled by an alternate.
The qualifier will be tracked by score on Golf Genius, a mobile app. Tee times for Heather Hill’s three courses in Plainville begin on Friday at 7 a.m. in pairings of three or two. Qualifiers area asked to show up ready to play 10 minutes ahead of their scheduled tee time.
The AAGA City Open will run Aug. 19-22, starting at Foxboro Country Club.
The City Open Qualifier Tee Times
Friday, at Heather Hill Middle-South
7 a.m. — Scott Coleman, Kevin Foley
7:10 a.m. — Hanley Correia, Anthony Vieira, Chris Mello
7:20 a.m. — Kyle DelSignore, Mac Jacobson, Paul Malcolm
7:30 a.m. — John Gentile, Stephen Murray, Benjamin Wood
7:40 a.m. — Matt Moreshead, Mike Perrotta, Tyler Troiano
7:50 a.m. — Evan Dean, Alex Dulski, Anthony Duva
8 a.m. — Ben Ellis, Peter Gordon, Paul Shannon Jr.
8:10 a.m. — Jamie Hunt, Curtis McNeil, Mike Walden
8:20 a.m. — William Alves, Jake Gaskin, Nick Mattos
8:30 a.m. — Bill Copley, James Graham, Jason Hoyt
8:40 a.m. — Anthony Marchetti, Glenn Mattos, Ethan Sullivan
8:50 a.m. — Gregory Corbett, Daniel Yesso, James Ziniti
at Heather Hill North-Middle
7 a.m. — Kevin Cunniff, Jim Piacentini
7:10 a.m. — Matthew Dimarco, Mitch Foster, Kristopher Kauber
7:20 a.m. — Kory Chapman, Scott Martino, Jayson Poirer
7:30 a.m. — Brandon Roderick, Joe Vierra, Gavin Walsh
7:40 a.m. — Mike Derosier, Nick Goldman, Owen Lynch
7:50 a.m. — Eric hunt, Brendan McNamee, Keith Nalbach
8 a.m. — Jillian Barend, James Dickinson, Liam Timmons
8:10 a.m. — Dave Carvara, Dylan Sulham, Zachary White
8:20 a.m. — Cody Nieratko, Corey Stalters, Dan Turcotte Sr.
8:30 a.m. — Patrick Joyce, Kyle Rivet, Nicholas Thrasher
8:40 a.m. — Chad Lareau, Justin Walsh, Tim Walsh
8:50 a.m — Chris Danjou, William Leonard, Jeremiah Sullivan
At Heather Hill South-North
7 a.m. — Charlie Baughan, Ethan Johnson
7:10 a.m. — Matthew Hogan, Robert Santangelo
7:20 a.m. — Mike Farrell, Paul Shannon III, Jordan Weygand
7:30 a.m. — Eric Anzlovar, Joe Oram, Dan Whiting
7:40 a.m. — Tyson Laviano, John Leonard, Lawrence Walden
7:50 a.m. — Nicholas Calderone, Richard Ringler, Brian See
8 a.m. — Bob Beach, John Danko, Anthony Pirri
8:10 a.m. — Don Baunos, Matt Dwyer, Derek Piniciak
8:20 a.m. — Rich Bracker, Paul Murphy, Tim Willwerth
8:30 a.m. — Eric Machowski, Parker Silva, Tyler Sinacola
8:40 a.m. — Mike Bickford, Ryan Dow, Brad Rao
8:50 a.m. — Kris Carrier, Lourenco Dasilva, Chris Minutoli