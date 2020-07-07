There will be no more high school match play and no more modified scoring system used by the South Coast Conference as the MIAA Golf Tournament Committee has adopted a stroke play format for the fall season.
In the South Coast Conference, both Dighton-Rehoboth High and Seekonk High will abandon their scoring system for regular season matches in favor of the MIAA-mandated stroke play format.
In the past, the SCC used a scoring system that awarded points for a hole in one, an eagle, a birdie, a par, a bogey, a double-bogey etc. The teams which compiled the lowest score was declared the winner.
“It will be straight medal play, it wasn’t a recommendation, it was an order from the MIAA,” Dighton-Rehoboth golf coach Bill Cute said of the alteration for the SCC membership. “It segues right into sectional and state finals. It makes sense.”
The golf teams at Bishop Feehan High, Norton High and all of the Hockomock League member schools have utilized the stroke play format.
The MIAA rulebook cites that “the four lowest stroke play scores on each team will make up the team score. The score of the 5th lowest player will be used to break ties. If a tie still exists, the 6th players’ score will be used to break the tie. If a tie still exists, co-champions will be declared.”
“We’ve always used stroke play, ” Norton golf Dan Langmead, said of the Lancers’ Tri-Valley League slate of matches. “Before me, when Ryan (Riley) was the coach, the TVL used match play there for a while.
“I personally believe that whatever is done in the tournament should be as close, if not the same, format as you’ve been playing all year,” Langmead added.
“The only concession is that with the pace of play, you would have a maximum of a triple bogey on a hole,” Cute said of the need to expedite play after school hours. “I like the new 12-minutes between tee times too. My son and I played Hillside the other day — 18 holes in three hours. There were just the two of us so we kept moving.”
From the porch at Ledgemont CC where the Seekonk High Warriors call home, head coach Mike Petrucci noted that “When you get down to it, the game of golf was developed for stroke play. To me, it is the fairest measurement of skill in the game.”
All local Hockomock League member schools already use the medal scoring system.
“There is going to be no change, no impact for us,” North Attleboro High coach Steve Nelson said. “That’s the way we’ve always played.”
Nelson believes that medal plays encourages healthy competition among the six or eight players representing a school and “becomes an advantage because you get more kids involved.”
The MIAA has modified some of its divisional alignments for tournament team qualifications, but there are no changes for local schools.
Attleboro and Bishop Feehan will remain in Division 1 while King Philip, Mansfield, Foxboro and North Attleboro will remain in Division 2 South with Dighton-Rehoboth in the Division 2 Cape and Islands section.
Seekonk and Norton are two of 19 schools in Division 3 South, while Tri-County remains in Division 3 Central.
“I knew that there was talk that certain teams might have to travel to play in their sectional qualifier,” Cute said.
Bishop Feehan High golf coach Arthur Anderson noted that the Shamrocks have played stroke play over the years, so the MIAA rule really has no impact on their schedule.
“A couple of our non-league matches we played other formats,” Anderson said. “It shouldn’t affect us. It just prepares you for the tournament,”
Back when Anderson was playing on the Bishop Feehan golf team, the Shamrocks routinely used a match play format — one on one competition. If a player made par and another made a bogey, the former won the hole.
Anderson would like the MIAA Golf Tournament to consider expanding the number of scorecards counted for team competition from four players to six. Currently, the low four scores from any given team, whether it has six or eight players competing, are counted.
“We’ve always counted six out of eight scorers,” Amderson said. “Then in the tournament you have four out of six. So when you get to the tournament, that’s like getting to the (MIAA) Super Bowl and playing with only nine kids.
“That’s never changed and I don’t know why.”
Langmead seconded that motion.
“We score six out of eight (competing players in a match),” the Lancers coach said of the TVL’s stroke play scoring format. “Some leagues score four out of eight. In the tournament, it’s four out of six, so that makes things different.
“You can’t have a basketball team playing with a three-point line, and in another league, there is none. You try to play by the same rules.”
Depth can make the difference. Having one or two very good players, two or three good players and another two or three players who have the potential to score well on any given day on any given course.
“That’s the thing that helps, there’s a big difference in depth,” Langmead said. “Like Feehan has a lot of No. 1’s (players). Some teams have two or three No. 1’s, but if you count six scores and add in some of the others, then they could just have an average score. If you count four they’ll still be really good.
“In our league, Hopkinton has depth. You can count four, six, eight scores, it doesn’t matter. Other teams have only one or two good players and the rest are not so hot, so counting six (scores), those scores go up real fast.”
In any case, Nelson believes that golf will be the “most likely” of any of the fall sports to be able to conduct a season in a safe manner in these pandemic times.
“Without a doubt, golf would be, by far, the easiest sport that I see that could go forward,” Nelson said. “There’s no touching, there’s distancing and the kids play their own golf balls.”
