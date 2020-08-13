BANDON, Oreg. — University of Notre Dame senior Davis Chatfield’s quest for the 120th U.S, Amateur golf championship ended Thursday with a 4 and 3 loss to University of Charlotte senor Matt Sharpstene in the Round of 16 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Playing his second match of the day, The No. 55 nationally-ranked Attleboro native won just one hole in his round. Sharpstene, of Asheville, N.C., attended the University of West Virginia for three seasons and was the Mountaineers’ MVP as a junior before transferring to Charlotte and is ranked the No. 58 amateur in the nation.
Sharpstene took control by going three up with a birdie on the 548-yard, par-5 No. 13 hole. Sharpstene ten took a four-up lead at No. 14 with a par, while Chatfield had a bogey.
Chatfield never was able to grasp the lead or pull even with Sharpstene, who won the No. 3 hole with a birdie and the No. 4 hole with a par to go two up.
Chatfield cut the deficit to one with a par at No. 8, but Sharpstene immediately regained a two-hole lead with a birdie at the par-5 No. 9 hole.
Both players birdied the No. 10 hole, then proceeded to bogey the No. 11 and 12 holes.
Chatfield is coming off of a strong junior season for the Fighting Irish in which he had seven under-par rounds and five rounds at even-par. He was the lone member of the Notre Dame team to have his score count in all 16 competitions as he helped the Irish establish a program record for the lowest stroke average (282.26).
Chatfield won his first two matches in the Amateur Championship, including a 2 and 1 win over Texas Tech senior Randy Scott in Thursday’s morning ‘Round of 32” match. The match was halved after 15 holes as Scott overcame a two-hole deficit by winning both the No. 11 and 13 holes.
Chatfield parred both, the 373-yard, par-4 No. 16 hole followed by the 399-yard par-4 No. 17 holes while Scott took a pair of bogeys.
Chatfield trailed just once in the match, when Scott birdied the par-3 No. 2 hole. Chatfield halved the match with a birdie on the 578-yard, par-5 No. 3 hole. Chatfield then won the par-4 No. 441-yard and par-4 432-yard No. 5 holes with pars.
The former Bishop Feehan High golf standout made the turn at one up and dropped in a birdie putt at the 388-yard, par-4 No. 10 hole to go two up.
Chatfield qualified for match play with a 1-over-par, 36-hole score of 144 with rounds of 75 and 69. During his 2-under-par round of 69, Chatfield had two frontside birdies, then toured the backside at even-par with seven pars, one birdie and one bogey.
Chatfield won his opening round of match play in the field of 64 players, one up over 42-year-old 2015 Mid-Amateur Tournament champion Scott Harvey of Kernersville, N.C.
Chatfield never trailed in the match, going two up at the turn, but was just one up with three holes to go. Chatfield won the 370-yard par-4 No. 16 hole to go two up with a par. Harvey pulled back within one by dropping in a birdie putt at No. 17. Both players parred the 556-yard, par-5 No. 18 hole with Chatfield taking the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.