OAKMONT, Pa. — Davis Chatfield achieved his first objective, advancing to match play for the third consecutive year at the 121st U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament.
Knocking down three consecutive birdie putts on the final three holes that he played Wednesday in the resumption of his second round of stroke play, Chatfield posted a 1-under-par 36-hole score of 139 to etch his name among the 64 players to qualify for match play.
Chatfield’s second quest is to better his round-of-16 finish in 2020. He will begin that Thursday in his first round of match-play competition against William Paysee of Temple, Texas.
The former Bishop Feehan Shamrock and University of Notre Dame fifth-year senior parred 23 of the 36 holes over the three days of medal play.
Moreover, it was his six birdies at the Long Vue Club during his second round that earned Chatfield a qualifying spot.
Chatfield drilled birdie putts, two of 22-25-foot lengths at the No. 6, 7 and 8 holes in completing the round.
Chatfield birdied the 376-yard, par-4 No. 6 hole. Then he did it again on the 314-yard, par-4 No. 7 hole. The Attleboro resident, who plays out of the Wannamoisett CC in Rumford, R.I., then notched another birdie on the 535-yard, par-5 No. 8 hole.
Chatfield and the assembled field at the Oakmont CC and the Long Vue Club met with a near four-hour suspension of play due to lightning and rain in the area starting at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday.
Chatfield played 10 holes on Tuesday during the second round of stroke play and put himself back into contention for match play by having two birdies, finishing the abbreviated round at 2-under-par.
Coming off of a 3-over-par round Monday at the most testing Oakmont during the first round of medal play, Chatfield shot so much up the ladder with his 4-under-par second-round score of 66 that he was seeded No. 22 among the 64 players in contention for match play.
Chatfield will face a tough test in the first round in Paysee, a redshirt sophomore at Texas A&M and a PING All-America selection as a freshman. Paysee notched six rounds of par or better in the 11 tournaments in which he participated for the Aggies, collecting two top-25 finishes this season while also being the Aggies’ and qualifying medalist at 8-under-par at the NCAA Matthews, La., Tournament.
Chatfield and Paysee were two among a field of 312 players who were in the qualifying two rounds of medal play. A total of 156 players were forced to complete their second rounds on Wednesday due to the inclement weather. Similarly, rain on Wednesday forced postponement of half of the scheduled first-round match-play contests.
Chatfield and Paysee are scheduled to be among the last twosomes off of the No. 1 tee for match-play competition Thursday, at 9:40 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.