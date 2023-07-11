MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — The 115th Massachusetts Amateur capped its second day of action Tuesday night with Dedham Country and Polo Club’s John Broderick leading the field at Essex Country Club.
After weather was a factor on Monday, Round 1 wrapped up in the morning with the second round following during the afternoon. Playing in tough conditions, Broderick led the field with a 62 in his second round, carding a bogey-free round with eight birdies for a new course record. The previous record was held by Jack Niles with a 65.
Broderick’s opening round of 69 (par 70) gives him a three-stroke lead entering match play at 9-under par. Broderick was the Massachusetts Junior Amateur Champion last year.
Placing second after the second round was James Imai at 6-under (69, 65), and in third was Aidan O’Donovan at 4-under (72, 64). The cut following the second round was 5-over par.
Shawn Seybert, of Norton Country Club, finished with an 80 in the first round and scored an 82 in the second round to finish in 131st at 22-over. Tim Stundis, of TPC Boston, shot a first-round 81 and followed with an improved score of 72 in the second round for 13-over, tying for 82nd.
Franklin Country Club’s Brian Higgins, tied for 10th, had the best round among local entries with a 1-under 69 through 17 when play was halted due to darkness.
Fellow country club member Keith Smith shot twin 80s across the first and second round to finish 20-over and tied for 122nd.
The 115th Massachusetts Amateur will advance to the Round of 32 and 16 matches on Wednesday. Quarterfinals and semifinals follow on Thursday with a 36-hole match play final on Friday.