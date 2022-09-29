ATTLEBORO — The John “Buck” Renner Memorial Two Ball Tournament, sponsored by the Attleboro Area Golf Association, tees off at Heather Hill Country Club on Saturday, with opening tee times starting at 9 a.m.
The tournament celebrates Renner’s ambassadorial duties to the game of golf and is named in his honor to celebrate his legacy. The second round of the tournament will be held on Sunday at Wentworth Country Club, starting at 8 a.m.
“Buck was a great ambassador for the game of golf, and as great of an ambassador as he was, he was an even better man,” said the Attleboro Area Golf Association. “So it is our privilege to honor his legacy with this event.”
Follow the match on GolfGenius.
John “Buck” Renner Memorial Two Ball Tournament
Teeing off from hole No. 1
9 a.m. — Thor Van Vaerenewyck, Jim Dickinson, Shawn Seybert, Tim Sullivan
9:10 a.m. — Tyson Laviano, Dillon Harding, Vijay Chetty, Shawn Cunningham
9:20 a.m. — Adam Garcia, Mike Garcia, Joe Oram, Dave Morrill
9:30 a.m. — Bob Gay, Kevin Gay, Shane Doherty, Billy Grant
9:40 a.m. — Rich Fein, John Dalzell, Rob Farrow, Keith Wells
9:50 a.m. — Bill Clarkin, Norm Bishop, Anthony Rotella, John Nicklas
10 a..m — Dan Reynolds, Derek Johnson, Matt Hogan, Brendan McNamee
10:10 a.m. — Tom Vine, Bill Vine, James Vine, Pat Cragan
10:20 a.m. — Peter Gay, Dave Grimes, Bob Donahue, Scott Smith
10:30 a.m. — Matt Wasserman, Darien Calverly, Ryan McGovern, Keith Nalbach
10:40 a.m. — Mike Michel, Ray Lyons, Jake Gaskin, Jordan Paradis
10:50 a.m. — Bob Beach, Gary Delude, Robert Palos, Jack Fitsgibbons
Teeing off from hole No. 10
9 a.m. — Jim Piacentini, Kevin Cunniff
9:10 a.m. — Scott King, Don Langevin, Paul Oliveira, Robert Theresher
9:20 a.m. — Kyle Potter, Ned Sweeney, Daniel Deyesso, Roger Bousquet
9:30 a.m. — David Yurek, Chris Desousa, Paul Malcolm, Dave Turgeon
9:40 a.m. Anthony Vieira III, Anthony Vieira IV, Michael Marchito, Joseph Monks
9:50 a.m. — Carl Geisel, Mike Raposa, Joe Martin, Carry Crossley
10 a.m. — Joseph Oram Jr. Sean McHugh, Eric Anzlovar, Mike Farrell
10:10 a.m. — Bud Chatfield, Jay Bish, Peter Inglese, Derek Barber
10:20 a.m. — Kevin Willwerth, Mark Willwrth, Pete Mulkerrins, Brian Kronmiller
10:30 a.m. — Kolby Simmons, Neal Boyer, Justin Guimond, Jacob McKinnon
10:40 a.m. — Shawn Gaskin, Bill Gaskin, Bert Bouley, Ray Leblanc
10:50 — Ed Morse, Collin Morse, Chris Hanson, Chad Lareau