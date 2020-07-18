Chapman is linking a new generation to the game through Norton program

Not long after he graduated from Bryant College in 1984, Drew Chapman faced a life-changing decision.
He was using his business degree to earn a good paycheck. But he wasn’t happy with the work he was doing and didn’t see it as his future.
His friend and mentor, Tom Tetrault, then offered him a job as assistant golf pro at Fall River Country Club, where he had spent countless hours playing golf and working in the pro shop.
Chapman’s brain told him to stick with the money. But his heart told him he’d never be happy if he wasn’t working in the golf industry.
He went with his heart.
“My father was NOT happy when I told him I was taking a major pay cut to become an assistant golf pro,” Chapman said.
Forty-six years later, that decision turned out to be a wise one for Drew Chapman and for hundreds of people who he taught how to swing a golf club — and a lot more.
Two years after taking the Fall River job, the Somerset native was offered the position of head pro at Highland Country Club, the beloved private course in Attleboro that dated back to 1901. He continued in that role for 31 years until Highland closed in 2018.
Members thought so much of Chapman that dozens attended a surprise dinner in his honor months after the closing, offering him praise and gifts.
Among his accomplishments over the years was being named the 2010 Rhode Island PGA Teacher of the Year and launching an annual youth clinic for the Attleboro Area Golf Association. Chapman also prided himself in running clinics for club pros, so that they can pass the lessons on to their students.
“I’ve probably given more lessons to club pros than any other group,” he said.
After another stint at Fall River Country Club, Chapman earlier this year was named head pro at The Links at Mass Golf, the par-3 course in Norton that serves as the home of the state’s First Tee program, an international youth development organization that introduces the game and its values to young people.
Becoming an integral part of the First Tee program is what sold Chapman on the job with Mass Golf.
“We’re trying to make good golfers and better citizens,” Chapman said in his office on the second floor of The Links clubhouse in Norton. “What appealed to me with this job is the opportunity to make a bigger impact on the future of the game.”
“His professionalism, positive attitude and commitment to growing the game will make him an incredible asset to The Links and to the First Tee program,” said Kyle Harris, director of operations for the First Tee of Massachusetts.
Just as Tetrault took him under his wing at Fall River, Chapman mentored several youngsters at Highland who went on to play well but — more importantly to him — become strong role models.
Among them are Jim Renner, who earned over $1 million on the PGA Tour; Sean Harbour, who enjoyed an outstanding amateur and professional career; Davis Chatfield, now a member of the golf team at the University of Notre Dame; Jillian Barend, the recent North Attleboro High School graduate who will be taking her talents to Division 1 St. Francis University; and Mike Michel, who played at Rutgers and who holds an annual around-the-clock event called 24 Hours of Golf to raise funds for a foundation that introduces the game to young people.
“I’m still giving an occasional lesson to Jimmy,” Chapman said of Renner, who is trying resurrect his career at age 36 after a serious hip injury.
The Links at Mass Golf serves as the home base for the First Tee’s Massachusetts chapter. Launched in 2003, the First Tee teaches golf skills but, more importantly, the nine core values the organization says are inherent in the game: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment.
In addition, the First Tee teaches nine healthy habits. These include everything from eating right and exercising regularly to choosing healthy relationships and becoming an active participant in the community where you live.
Chapman also knows the mechanics of golf. He’s an expert in the Golf Machine, what he calls “an application of geometry and physics to the golf swing.”
Chapman started in his position on March 5. A little more than a week later, the state, including the entire golf industry, was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
When golf resumed in May, Chapman was limited in his activities. Only recently has he been able to give lessons again, including clinics and an expanded program with the Hockomock Area YMCA.
“COVID certainly set us back,” he said.
Chapman, 58, appreciates the opportunities he had when he was young. His father was an excellent player and a member at Fall River. Starting at age 10, he began spending his day at the course and soon was offered a pro shop job by Tetrault, who passed away this spring at the age of 70.
Chapman was the star player on his Somerset High School team and increased his knowledge of the game under the tutelage of legendary Bryant coach Archie Boulet of North Attleboro. During Chapman’s time at the Smithfield, R.I., college, the golf team climbed to number 3 in the country among Division II schools.
Following that life-changing decision over three decades ago, he knows he chose an enjoyable and interesting career. That’s why now, more than ever, he hopes to give back to the game.
Golf today faces challenges, Chapman says, with participation down and course closings on the rise. He believes his role at The Links offers an opportunity to grow the game against the three hurdles facing the sport: cost, time and difficulty of play.
Costs are minimal for junior members at The Links, $175 for the year which allows not only unlimited play but access to golf clinics and reduced greens fees at some other Massachusetts courses.
Time is also not a problem at The Links, Chapman says, because 18 holes can be completed in just over two hours.
“And in terms of the difficulty,” he says, breaking into a smile, “well, that’s why I’m here.”
