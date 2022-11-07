Bishop Feehan High graduate Davis Chatfield completed the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s qualifying school on Monday afternoon, securing a spot tied for 39th in the field at 3-under par overall.
A 2-over par day saw Chatfield drop 24 spots in the overall leader board, but the finish was enough to make his fate a little more secure on the Korn Ferry Tour next season as he locked in for eight starts.
Entering the final stage, Chatfield was guaranteed a spot on the tour next year, but his finish in the final stage was indicative of how many starts he’d earn next year. He had four bogeys and two birdies on Monday.
Chatfield finished the four-round tournament with rounds of 71, 67, 70 and 73 for a cumulative score of 281.