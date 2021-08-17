ATTLEBORO — It came as no surprise when a Chatfield appeared atop the leaderboard after four rounds of the 2020 Attleboro Area Golf Association Open.
After a fifth-place finish in 2017 and a third-place finish in 2016, the trademark tools were in place for Brett Chatfield to be crowned the AAGA Open champion.
Taking over the leaderboard after the second round at Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville, the former Bishop Feehan High grad and Bentley University Falcon was steady and consistent through the final 36 holes of competition.
Chatfield gained a five-shot margin of victory, adding to the luster of his two-time, title-winning younger brother Davis, on the family mantle — along with their dad Steve, uncles John and Bud and brother Patrick, a Boston College Eagle.
“All parts of my game were pretty good last year,” Chatfield recalled. “Everything has to go right in an event like this.”
Brett Chatfield will be back to defend his title when the 62nd annual AAGA Open begins its four days of competition Thursday at Foxborough CC.
“I’ve been playing just about every weekend,” said Chatfield, a Wannamoisett CC (Rumford, R.I.) member, of his preparation for the AAGA Open. “I got a new job (in Boston) in November, so I’ve taken some time adjusting to that and working a lot this summer. So fortunately, I was able to take some vacation time and be back to play in the Open.”
Chatfield is in the field with a host of former AAGA Open champions — Neal Boyer (’87), Bert Bouley (’06), Billy White (’07), Scott Congdon (’14 and ’17), Kolby Simmons (’18) and Derek Johnson (’19).
Chatfield will be tested by a phalanx of high school and college standouts, including AAGA Junior Tournament champion Dan Brady (Xaverian High), 2020 Open No. 3 finisher Spencer Dumas (Xaverian High), Jake Gaskin (North Attleboro High), Brian See (Mansfield, Roger Williams), Ben Sapovits (Wheeler School, Williams), Nate Ihley (King Philip), Dylan Quinn (Foxboro High), Paul Shannon (Moses Brown) and a quartet of Bishop Feehan Shamrocks, James Kannally, Chad Correia, Drew Payson and Brad Gillen.
Chatfield is paired for the opening round Thursday and the second round Friday at Wentworth Hills CC by AAGA Senior Tournament champion Roger Bousquet and Brady.
The first threesome on both of the first two days will begin at the No. 1 tees at 7 a.m. After two days and 36 holes of competition, the field will be reduced to the low 50 scores and ties for the final two rounds, Saturday at the Heather Hill CC and for Sunday’s championship round at the Norton CC.
Players are reminded by the AAGA Tournament Committee to be at the No. 1 tee 10 minutes prior to their designated tee time in order to review course rules for each day. In addition, players must adhere to U.S. Golf Association guidelines for proper dress, etiquette, fair play and pace of play.
Chatfield shot 76 or better during all four of his rounds en route to the 2020 AAGA Open title – a 72-hole score of 5-over-par 291.
It was the manner in which Chatfield won the 2020 AAGA Open that gained rave review and deservedly so.
Chatfield birdied the No. 1 and No. 3 holes at Foxborough CC on the final day and made the turn after nine holes with a six-shot lead. That margin extended itself to seven shots on the backside.
Chatfield carded a 72 at Heather Hill on the first day and stood four shots back.
The next day at Wentworth Hills, Chatfield came in with a 1-over-par round of 72 and placed his name atop the leaderboard with a one shot lead over the Norton CC’s Peter Danko and the Foxborough CC’s Brian Kronmiller.
Chatfield never left the spot.
“I definitely played well last year, I’ll try to do it again,” he said.
Chatfield shot at third round 76 at Norton CC and gained a two-shot lead over the host club’s Jared Winiarz and Kronmiller.
Chatfield came in with a sizzling 1-under-par round of 71 (with five birdies) at the Foxborough CC on the final day to create a healthy five-shot distance between himself and the contenders.
“I make the most of my weekends,” Chatfield said of his fine-tuning his golf game, often playing 36 holes on a Saturday and nine to 18 on Sunday.
“My swing has been all right,” Chatfield said. “I remember last year, going into the week I wasn’t playing really stellar. But, you never know!”
Chatfield needed only watch his brother Davis for inspiration. The younger Chatfield, a fifth-year senior at the University of Notre Dame, advanced to the quarterfinal round of match play at the U.S. Amateur Tournament last week in Pennsylvania, beating three NCAA Division I All-Americans en route.
“Playing Foxborough is always a challenge, especially on the first day,” Chatfield said of the testing layout and greens, including the four par-5 holes (No. 4, No. 9, No. 11 and No. 18). The 524-yard No. 4 hole is the No. 5 stroke hole on the course, while the 565-yard No. 11 hole is the No. 6 stroke hole.
“You don’t want to have a number in your head, but you’d like to shoot 75 or better there, especially on the first day to give yourself a chance (for the championship),” Chatfield said.
“I haven’t played Foxborough since last year, but I heard that the course is playing tough,” the defending champion added. “That’s the thing about the Open, four days, four different courses and they all are different in their own way.
“Playing Foxborough, you have to keep your ball inside the tree line. There’s a lot of woods that can sneak up on you. Last year, I was pretty good about not hitting the driver (off of the tee), just keep the ball in play.
“Even Norton CC on the last day, it’s a well-guarded course with the trees. You have to make sure that you don’t make any big numbers. And there’s always a lot of good competition. It’s going to be a tough one to win this year.”
