For Davis Chatfield, the countdown to professional status is on.
The No. 37 U.S. Amateur golfer from Attleboro is on the verge of finding himself in the PGA’s ‘Q-School,’ the qualifying tournaments that’ll make him eligible for the Korn Ferry Tour or the PGA Tour.
A successful run through the Korn Fery Tour would put Chatfield on a fast track to the PGA Tour. A three-time winner on the Korn Ferry gets an automatic promotion to the PGA Tour and all Top-25 finishers (on a points basis) graduate to the PGA ranks once the Korn Ferry Tour wraps up. In addition, 25 more golfers have a chance of earning their card in the finals for the Korn Ferry as well.
Chatfield says his intentions are on hitting the Korn Ferry Tour starting in September, following his 15th-place 1-under par finish at the Northeast Amateur in Rhode Island last week.
“Right now, I’m planning on doing Korn Ferry Q-School starting in September, and that’ll dictate what I do going forward,” Chatfield said this week. “Hopefully, that goes well and I move to the second stage. My first tour tournaments would be in the early fall.”
For Chatfield, it is something that has been on his mind for some time since graduating from University of Notre Dame this spring. After the COVID pandemic put everything off schedule last year, Chatfield returned to ND and finished his college career with the second-lowest scoring average per round in program history at 71.63.
He took second at the Stitch Intercollegiate, 10th at the ACC Championships and was tied for 15th at the NCAA Div. I Southeast Regional, becoming only the second Notre Dame golfer in history to garner all-region honors in three straight seasons.
Last weekend, Chatfield tied for 15th in the Northeast Amateur, shooting a 1-under par through four rounds.
His decision to remain amateur through the summer was due his desire to refine a few parts of his game along with wanting to play with the top amateurs in the country.
“I was thinking about turning pro right after I finished college at Notre Dame last month,” Chatfield said. “I figured I had no status at that point and I would have been trying to qualify for a bunch of tournaments. Me personally, for my career and the betterment of my golf career going forward, I felt it was best to stay amateur this summer and play against some of the best amateurs in the world. That’s great competition as it is.”
Even with final positions in events not always dictating how good or bad a golfer was in an event, there’s been noticeable improvement to Chatfield’s game from a year prior. A fourth-place result at the Stephens Cup was Chatfield’s best result, paired with a tie for fifth at the Northeast Amateur in 2021 as well.
Smarter course management has been key to his success this season, along with “managing the bad rounds.” While Chatfield’s showing last weekend at the Northeast Amateur wasn’t his best day, he successfully avoided any back-to-back bogeys, bouncing back with birdies three times on the following hole.
“That’s where I’ve made a big stride,” Chatfield said. “I think i’’m playing a lot smarter. I’m playing a little bit more mature. “Mentally, I’ve let things kind of get away from me and I’ll have a five- or six-bad hole stretch instead of one or two. It’s really just staying in it on the mental side. I know I can play well any day.”
The better course management and mindset has helped keep him in the mix for most tournaments he’s played in this year. A win has eluded him, but he knows its coming. It’s more of a matter of when it’ll happen.
“Witt the caliber of tournaments I’m in now, you get so much out of winning,” Chatfield said. “It’s obviously something I think about, winning these tournaments, but I have to focus on what makes me play my best when I have a good attitude out there and have zero expectations.
“I’m playing some really great golf this year and I know (a win) will happen soon,” he said.
Chatfield is on the verge of joining several professional golfers who hail from Massachusetts. Former Hopkinton High graduate Keegan Bradley, the 2011 PGA Championship winner, is among the most notable veterans on the PGA Tour. Brockton native Meg Khang and Westboro native Alexa Pano are the LPGA Tour. An area rich with golf history, Chatfield could become a local hero quickly should he make the tour soon.
Other notable’s from the area who have turned pro include Michael Thorbjornsen, a Wellesley native who is the No. 4 amateur in the county and also a former Massachusetts high school state champion. Last weekend, Thorbjornsen finished fourth at The Travelers Championship in Connecticut, finishing with a 15-under par to pace himself four off the leader. He also finished ahead of world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler.
Chatfield’s own success, along with that of others he has played with and against over the years is something that pushes him.
“It’s nice to see what Michael Thorbjornsen did at the Traveler’s Championship,” Chatfield said. “It’s kids I play with so much I know that when I’m on, I can beat them. Obviously they did something spectacular and it’s great to see for all college kids to see, really.
“It gives us a lot of motivation and w can feel like we can do that when we get to that position,” he added.
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament opens on Aug. 24 at three separate locations for 54-hole stroke play — Lantana Golf Club (Lantana, Texas), Brunswick Country Club (Brunswick Country Club) and Highlands Golf Club (Lincoln, Neb.). All events are pre-qualifiers, with the first stage coming in mid-September.