PLAINVILLE — After two days and 36 holes of the 60th annual Attleboro Area Golf Association City Open, there are no less than 14 players that possess the potential for leaving Foxborough Country Club on Sunday with the championship.
And there are plenty of Foxborough CC members — Brian Kronmiller, Ben Grant, Mike Pyne, Rick Cuozzo and Chad Bearce — who truly believe that they can make it happen.
Before then, though, Wannamoisett CC’s Brett Chafield will take a one-shot lead into Saturday’s third round of competition at the Norton Country Club.
The Bishop Feehan grad from Attleboro etched six birdies on his scorecard Friday at Wentworth Hills Golf Club and finished with a 1-over-par 72 for a 36-hole score of 1-over-par 144.
That left him with a one-stroke lead over Kronmiller (at 145 after a 72 at Wentworth), a two-shot lead over Norton CC’s Peter Danko (146 after a 75) and Xaverian High junior Spencer Dumas (147 after a medalist round of 70).
Chatfield, the Bentley University product, had it going over the first six holes, dropping in four birdie putts. After sinking a 15-foot birdie putt at No. 1, he drained birdie putts inside of 10 feet at No. 3, 5 and 6, making the turn at 2-under-par 33. Then he chipped in from 20 yards away on the par-3 No. 16 hole for his fifth birdie and notched his sixth birdie at the par-4, 380-yard No. 18 hole with an eight-footer.
But it was what went on between that erased Chatfield’s chance to truly separate himself from the field with three backside bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 No. 15 hole.
“I got a little ragged in the middle, but overall, I played solid,” Chatfield said. “I didn’t have any special expectations for myself, but I’m happy where I am.”
Defending champion Derek Johnson (150 with a 73 Friday) is within range with Grant (150 with a 72). Just five shots behind at 6-over-par 149 are reigning Norton CC club champion David Yurek, Bearce and Cuozzo.
And well within range of taking over the top spot on the leaderboard at 5-over-par 148 are 2018 AAGA Open champion Kolby Simmons, Pyne and a trio of Norton CC members, who intend to be around par Saturday at their home course — Peter Mulkerrins, Dave Turgeon and Jared Winiarz.
Kronmiller was a model of consistency with 13 pars on his 1-over-par scorecard of 72.
“I usually play well here, the key is don’t lose many balls,” the former Foxboro High Warrior said. “I can be aggressive here. I struck the ball well, I putted well.”
Kronmiller had a a 1-under-par 34 on the backside with seven six pars and two birdies.
“I didn’t get in trouble all day, that’s what kept me alive.”
Danko kept his name in consideration with eight pars, two birdies and a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 No. 15 hole.
“It’s moving day, I hit a lot of irons off of the tees and tried to challenge the par-5’s,” Danko said. “You can make bogeys here (he had two three-putts), but you can make a ton of birdies too. You can easily shoot an 80 here. You take what you get from this golf course.”
Dumas, a top-30 finisher in his first AAGA City Open in 2019, had nine pars and five birdies to consider himself a challenger for the championship. He had birdies on the front side at the par-3 No. 2 and 8 holes and also on the 505-yard, par-5 No. 5 hole.
Johnson had a dozen pars and two birdies during his round, but “then I ran out of gas,” he said of four bogeys over the last six holes.
“If you play aggressively on this course and don’t keep it on line, the numbers can pile up really quickly,” Johnson added. “I kept the ball in play, but I missed a few greens and missed a couple of putts for pars. Then it gets difficult and gets old getting up and down.”
The 31-year-old Grant had just two birdies, but wasn’t discouraged.
“I’m back in it,” Grant said. “I played a pretty conservative round, zero is the number of times I took my driver out of the bag.”
Grant handled the tight fairways, relying on 3-woods to get him off of the tee.
“I knew that I would have to shoot a low number, to be around par, to give myself a chance,” he said.
Mulkerrins (a 72 with nine pars and five birdies) placed himself in position to score well with, using a 3-wood off of the tee and adhering to good course management.
“That’s huge, hitting irons off of tees and 3-woods,” Mulkerrins said. “I came here last (Thursday) night to get a better feel for the course. I had two shots that I thought that I hit perfect from 80-90 yards out that ended up going over the green. This is a tough course, at least I put myself back into the conversation.”
In the clubhouse in striking range with Mulkerrins are Pyne, Simmons, Winiarz and Turgeon.
Pyne (a 75 with seven pars and five birdies) “hit the ball on the fairway, but there were a lot of ‘others’ out there,” he said of bad shots and bad reads of putts, having double bogeys at No. 10, No. 11 and No. 18. “I had plenty of birdies the first two days, but those “others” got in the way.”
Winiarz (a 73 with two birdies) had a double bogey at No. 17 and would have liked to have back a half-dozen putts for birdies that didn’t drop.
“The greens were actually slower than Heather Hill,” the University of Hartford junior said. “This is a tight, tough course so you have to keep the ball inside the three line. I had chances to score well, but at least I’m not out of it.”
Simmons (a 76 with 10 pars and two birdies) rallied from a disastrous front side (41 with four bogeys and a double bogey) to have a 1-under-par 35 (seven pars, two birdies) on the backside.
“Nothing went right on the front nine,” Simmons lamented. “I missed a two-footer for par at No. 1. I hit some pretty good shots, I made some good saves (at No. 10, No. 11). A couple of loose swings, but I didn’t shoot myself out of it.”
Turgeon, the first round leader with a 4-under 68 at Heather Hill, struggled home with nine pars and just two birdies for an 80, but is still in the mix.
“Some of the pins were in funny spots and we all kind of struggled with our reads,” Turgeon said, having a triple bogey at No. 4. “The course was set up beautifully, there were no issues. You’ve got enough room to do anything that you want. The score does not reflect my talent, but then again, what do I have to worry about in life?”
