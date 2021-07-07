REHOBOTH — With his 13 th birdie over 36 holes of competition at the Crestwood Country Club, Bishop Feehan High graduate Davis Chatfield secured a spot for the fourth consecutive year in the U.S. Amateur Championship Tournament.
“From tee to green, I put myself in position to score well,” the Attleboro golfer said Wednesday after completing the final two holes of his rain-suspended afternoon round, dropping in a 12-foot birdie putt at No. 18 to finish at 2-under-par 69 for the round.
More glittering was the 10-under-par medalist score of 132 (63-69) for a four-stroke advantage over the second qualifier, Brad Valois (6-under-par 136) of Providence, in the Rhode Island Golf Association-sponsored event.
Chatfield scorched the par-71, 6,603-yard course, not having a double bogey during his two rounds. During his second round, Chatfield had 10 pars, five birdies and three bogeys on his scorecard for a spot.
“The course was set up fairly,” Chatfield said. “I didn’t miss many fairways and I hit most of the greens in regulation so that I gave myself a lot of close putts.”
The fifth-year senior at the University of Notre Dame advances to the 121st U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont CC in Oakmont, Pa., to be played Aug. 9-15.
Chatfield advanced to the round of 16 in the match play series during the 2019 U.S, Amateur. He was exempt based upon that finish for the 2020 U.S, Amateur, but the series was cancelled by the U.S. Golf Association due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chatfield led the list of local players in the field at Crestwood for the qualifying round. Seekonk’s Cam Moniz finished at 2-under-par 140 (72-68), while 2018 AAGA Open champion Kolby Simmons closed at 1-over-par 143 (71-72). Also in the field was former D-R Falcon Sam Taraian, who finished at 7-over-par 149 (74-75).
Chatfield advanced to the round of 32 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur Tournament in Pebble Beach, California and fared even better the following year in Bandon, Oregon at the Bandon Dunes CC, reaching the round of 16.
“I know that I can play well in these big events,” Chatfield said. The Attleboro resident was coming off of a top 10 performance at the Notheast Amateur Golf Tournament on his home course, the Wannamoisett CC two weeks ago, the No. 4 ranked amateur tournament in America.
It was the third consecutive medalist honors for Chatfield in the U.S. Amateur qualifying rounds. He was atop the leaderboard in 2018 at the Pawtucket CC and then again in 2019 at the Metacomet CC in East Providence, R.I.
“I’ve been hitting the ball well,” Chatfield said. “I was a little drained after playing the 34 holes (on Tuesday, the first day), “but knowing that I had to come back and play only two holes wasn’t a problem. I prepared myself for it.”
All of Chatfield’s 13 birdie putts were within the 14-foot range or less. During his second round, he had birdies at the No. 3, 4, 7 and 12 holes, then drained a 12-footer at the 525-yard, par-5 No. 18 hole to complete his 36 holes.
Playing 36 holes in one day is the new normal for Chatfield considering his collegiate tournament schedule with Notre Dame.
“I’ve done it a lot before, so I know that I can measure up to it physically and mentally,” he said.
Chatfield played his opening round Tuesday morning bogey-free with 10 pars, two frontside birdies and then an eye-popping six backside birdies.
“I’m looking forward to the U.S. Amateur, it’s the best players in the country,” Chatfield said. “I’ve been playing well these past two tournaments, I’ve kind of proven that to myself. My game is pretty solid right now. This has been my goal, to make it to this point.”
