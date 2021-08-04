ATTLEBORO — It’s on to Oakmont, Pa., and the U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament for Davis Chatfield.
Chatfield will be amidst the field of 312 players teeing it up for 36 holes of stroke play at Oakmont Country Club and the Long Vue Club beginning Monday, with the low 64 scorers then advancing to match play.
With 13 birdies through the 36 holes during the qualifying round at Crestwood Country Club, the Attleboro resident, Bishop Feehan High graduate and University of Notre Dame fifth-year senior secured a spot for the fourth consecutive year in the U.S. Amateur Championship Tournament.
Chatfield departs for Pennsylvania on Friday. He will participate in the practice rounds Saturday and Sunday at the two courses — the par-70, 7,254-yard Oakmont Country Club, which opened in 1903; and the par-70, 6,647-yard Long Vue Club in nearby Verona, Pa., incorporated in 1922.
The courses are as different as can be. Oakmont plays long, but has two par-5 holes of 609 and 667 yards along with four par-3 holes. Long Vue plays shorter, with three par-5 holes of 547, 545 and 538 yards, along with five par-3 holes.
Chatfield advanced to the Round of 16 in the match play series during the 2020 U.S. Amateur played in California.
Previously, Chatfield advanced to the round of 32 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur Tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., and fared even better the following year in Bandon, Oregon at the Bandon Dunes CC, reaching the Round of 16.
“Match play is so different from stroke play,” Chatfield said. “You have to play good rounds before you can get into match play, so you can’t think too far ahead of yourself. You just have to play well enough to go on and get to the next day. It’s a really strong field.”
Chatfield’s participation in the 121 st U.S. Amateur Championship Tournament is a testament to his drive and determination.
“I know that I can play well in these big events,” Chatfield said.
The Attleboro resident is coming off of a top-10 performance at the Northeast Amateur Tournament on his home course, Wannamoisett CC, in the No. 4 ranked amateur tournament in America.
Chatfield just played in a similar U.S. Amateur format style tournament at the 119 th Western Amateur at the GlenView CC outside of Chicago. “That field is as strong as the U.S. Amateur,” Chatfield said, having rounds of 75 and 69 for a 4-over-par score of 144, but missing the cut for match play.
“I played alright, but I didn’t score the way that I wanted to,” Chatfield said of his Illinois venture. “You just try to shoot the lowest score that you can that day. The same goes for match play. You’re obviously on your own and you have to grind out every hole.”
Chatfield has never played either of the U.S. Amateur courses, so he will be keeping a hole-by-hole notebook for reference when the tournament commences Monday.
“I hadn’t gone out to Pebble Beach or Pinehurst before,” Chatfield said of previous U.S. Amateur tournaments. “You learn as you go through the practice rounds, get a feel for the course, get a feel for where the pins are probably going to be.
“You just have to play smart in stroke play, you don’t have to do anything crazy.
“From tee to green, I put myself in position to score well,” Chatfeld said of the 36 holes of qualifying on the Rehoboth course .
That was a grind too as he was forced to complete the final two holes of his rain-suspended afternoon second round. He dropped in a 12-foot birdie putt at No. 18 to finish at 2-under-par 69 for the round.
Chatfield finished with a glittering 10-under-par medalist score of 132 (63-69), a four-stroke advantage over the second qualifier, Brad Valois (6-under-par 136) in the R.I. Golf Association sponsored event.
Chatfield scorched the par-71, 6,603-yard course, not having a double bogey during his two rounds.
During his second round, Chatfield had 10 pars, five birdies and three bogeys on his scorecard. for a spot in the Pennsylvania field.
“The (Crestwood) course was set up fairly, I didn’t miss many fairways and I hit most of the greens in regulation so that I gave myself a lot of close putts,” Chatfield said.
It was the third consecutive medalist honors for Chatfield in the U.S. Amateur qualifying rounds. He was atop the leaderboard in 2018 at the Pawtucket CC and then again in 2019 at the Metacomet CC in East Providence, R.I.
“I’ve been hitting the ball well,” Chatfield said. “There is some pressure that you have to score well for two days. Everyone is gunning to get into match play, so you have to shoot two good rounds.
“I’ve done it before, I know what I need to do.
“I’m looking forward to the U.S. Amateur, it’s the best players in the country,” Chatfield said. “I’ve been playing well these past two tournaments, I’ve kind of proven that to myself. My game is pretty solid right now. This has been my goal, to make it to this point.”
Chatfield will be contending for the Havemeyer Trophy as the nation’s best amateur player, an exemption in the next 10 U.S. Amateur tournaments, an exemption into the U.S. Open and a likely invitation to the 2022 Masters Tournament.
There will be 18 holes of stroke play on both Monday and Tuesday with match play beginning on Wednesday.
“I have a pretty good grip on where my game is now,” the 140-pound Chatfield noted, even though he’s lost some 10 pounds with all of the tournaments and traveling. “It’s been a busy two months, playing every day, not eating enough. Being outside, it’s tough to gain weight this time of year.”
“I’ll be going back to Notre Dame the week after the U.S. Amateur,” the two-time (2015, 2016) Attleboro Area Golf Association Open champion said.
“I have to hit the ball in the right spots and play smart,” Chatfield added of his fourth participation in the U.S. Amateur. “I look forward to these tournaments.”
