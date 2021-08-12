It’s back to the Round of 32 for Davis Chatfield at the 121st U.S. Amateur Men’s Golf Tournament.
The Attleboro golfer prevailed in his first round of match play Thursday at Oakmont Country Club, defeating William Paysse of Temple, Texas, 2 and 1 on the 17th hole in Oakmont, Pa.
Chatfield, who is making his fourth consecutive appearance at the U.S. Amateur, will face England’s Alex Fitzpatrick in the Round of 32 with a 3:25 p.m. tee time Friday as Chatfield seeks to return to the Round of 16 for the third time in four years.
In the last pairing of the day, the former Bishop Feehan High golf great and fifth-year senior at the University of Notre Dame took the first lead of the day with a birdie on the par-4 second hole to go 1 up. Paysee, a freshman at Texas A&M, then took his only lead of the match by dropping back-to-back birdies putts on the fifth and sixth holes to go 1 up.
Chatfield answered by stringing together three pars and a birdie to take the next four consecutive holes, storming to a three-hole lead on the 11th hole.
With seven holes remaining, Paysee collected himself and hung tough. He matched Chatfield with consecutive pars on the 11th and 12th holes before gaining ground with a birdie 2 on the 183-yard 13th hole (the shortest on the course). He followed that with another point when Chatfield shots a bogey-5 on the 14th hole to leave Chatfield up by only one shot again going to the 15th hole.
The tension mounted as neither golfer could seize momentum, notching bogeys on the next two holes before Chatfield, who had 23 pars over the first three days and 11 more pars on Thursday, birdied the par-4 17th hole to seal the win and move on to face Fizpatrick, who won his match play round Thursday 3 and 2 over Chase Sienkiewicz of Frisco, Texas.
Chatfield, a two-time winner of the Attleboro Area Golf Association City Open advanced to Thursday’s round by sinking three straight birdie putts on the final three holes of Wednesday’s resumption of the second round of stroke play to finish with a 1-under-par 36-hole score of 139.
