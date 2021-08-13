It wasn’t so much the luck of the Irish, but rather the pluck of Davis Chatfield that was on full display once again at the U.S. Amateur Men’s Championship.
The Attleboro golfer and fifth-year senior at Notre Dame continued his amazing run at Oakmont Country Club Friday by turning in one of his greatest days on any course as he rallied for a pair of scintillating late-round match wins to reach the U.S. Amateur quarterfinal round for the first time in four consecutive appearances where he finally bowed out.
After defeating England’s Alex Fitzpatrick on the final hole of match play, 1 up, in the morning Round of 32, Chatfield faced a daunting challenge a few hours later in the Round of 16, going up against UCLA’s Devon Bling out of Ridgecrest, Calif., the runner-up at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, Calif.
Bling raced out to an early lead, going 2 up in the first par-4 three holes, and 3 up with a birdie on the par-5 12th hole to seemingly take command, but Chatfield, the former Bishop Feehan High standout, refused to flinch. Instead, the two-time winner of the AAGA Open, stormed back by taking the next four holes with pars on each hole, while Bling made three straight bogeys, to go 1 up with two holes to go.
Bling pulled even again when Chatfield carded his sixth bogey of the round on the reachable par-4 17th to square the match heading to the par-4 18th hole. There, both golfers faced 40-foot birdie putts from different parts of the green. Chatfield rolled his attempt up the ridge to a foot for a conceded par. Bling was pin-high all the way to the left, but left his birdie attempt 4 feet short and missed the par putt to lose.
Bling had opened with a birdie on No. 2 and went 2 up with a Chatfield bogey on No. 3. Chatfield pulled within 1 on the fifth hole with his lone birdie of the match, but gave it back with his second bogey on the 479-yard seventh hole, which he had had birdied earlier in the day against Fitzpatrick when it was the 17th hole in the Round of 32.
One month after having wrist surgery, Bling showed no ill effects with his driver on the the par-70, 7,254-yard Oakmont layout as he parred the par-4 10th hole to go 3 up for the first time, leaving Chatfield in a deep hole. A Bling bogey on the 11th cut the gap to two holes before Bling regained his 3-up lead on the 12th, setting the stage for Chatfield’s dramatic comeback.
Having already played 36 holes on the day, Chatfield returned to the opening tee one more time in the quarterfinals to play Nick Gabrelcik a freshman at North Florida College in Madison, Fla.
Once again, Chatfield got off to his routine slow start, with bogeys on three of the first six holes to put Gabrelcik 3 up. And once again, Chatfield battled back, closing the gap to 2 up when he parred the seventh hole to Gabrelcik’s first bogey, but the Trinity, Fla., native quickly regained his three-hole lead on the 10th as Chatfield logged the fourth of his seven bogeys for the match.
Undeterred, Chatfield took three of the next four holes, culminating with a birdie on the par-4 14th hole to pull even. Gabrelcik answered by hitting a 9-iron to five feet for a conceded birdie on the 15th and halved the last three holes — twice with bogey — for a 1-up victory.
Chatfield started his big day by returning to the Round of 16 against Bling for the third time in the past four years when he edged Fitzpatrick in a tightly-contested Round of 32 that saw seven ties and came down to the final hole. The Notre Dame fifth-year senior got off to a rough start with a double-bogey on the par-4, first hole while Fitzpatrick bogeyed it to go 1 up before Chatfield pulled even on the fourth hole. A bogey on the par-4 sixth hole dropped Chatfield behind again as Fitzpatrick finished the front nine at 1 up.
Chatfield took the 10th hole 4 to 5 to tie the match again, then took his first lead on the par-4 11th hole with his third birdie of the round. Another Chatfield bogey on the par-4 13th hole allowed Fitzpatrick to knot the match once more, setting the stage for a dramatic final five holes.
Playing the second-longest hole on the course, Chatfield scored a three-shot eagle on the par-5, 609-yard 14th to beat out Fitzpatrick’s birdie putt moments earlier to again go 1 up. But Fitzpatrick rallied from behind for a second time by turning the tables on Chatfield to pull even on the par-4 15th, notching an eagle of his own while Chatfield birdied, leaving the match deadlocked with three holes to go.
The two golfers matched each other on the par-3 16th hole with a pair of bogeys and then scored a pair of birdies on the par-4 17th hole, leaving the par-3 18th to decide it. Chatfield finally took the win with a bogey putt as Fitzpatrick finished with a double-bogey to bow out.
