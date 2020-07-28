PLAINVILLE -- There will be no mingling among the masses in the clubhouse at Heather Hill Country Club on Friday during the qualifying round for the Attleboro Area Golf Association's City Open.
"COVID-19 has affected the AAGA schedule and forced the Tournament Committee to make significant changes in the manner in which the qualifying round and the Open itself are run," AAGA Co-President Bobby Beach said in announcing the pairings for the event.
"Sadly, it will change the family gathering, friendship sharing atmosphere that the Open has enjoyed for 59 years," Beach said of the number of family members and friends showing support for entrants as caddies or as fans over the course of the 18 holes of competition.
In accordance with Massachusetts health guidelines for social distancing and following Mass. Golf Association rules governing recreational and tournament play, non-players are not allowed on the course or in the clubhouse.
"We can't stress enough the importance of the "no spectators" rule," Beach said. "Elmo (Finocchi, the Heather Hill proprietor and course manager) is really concerned about that. All of us have enjoyed having our families and friends out there cheering us on, but not this year."
The other main issue will be the use of golf carts and caddies. Heather Hill has 60 golf carts available, which should be able to accommodate the 96 players touring the three nine-hole courses during the morning rounds and the 42 entrants who have been assigned afternoon rounds.
"We put out a survey and about half of the guys thought that they would take carts," Beach said. "If you have 96 players in the morning, we should have enough carts."
According to the MGA and the AAGA, "caddies can be used as long as they walk and carry, or use a push/pull cart. An individual cannot share a riding cart with the player."
"In the ever-changing rulings, caddies are now allowed under certain circumstances," Beach noted. "The caddie must maintain social distancing, in other words no riding or sharing a cart with the player. The caddie must either carry the bag or use a pull/pushcart.
"The tough part of this one is it will have to apply to everyone, the more people that walk, the better off that we are going to be," Beach added of social distancing concerns. "Not even family members will be allowed to share the cart. This condition has to be applied to everyone across the board.
"These rules were not made by us -- but we must follow them. Not doing so not only endangers the qualifying round and the Open. We do not want to have any issues for the host courses."
Two other new rules are for pace of play and the definition of a holed putt.
Other than a pair of twosomes, the AAGA Tournament Committee has assembled groups in threesomes with the expectation that players will be able to complete their 18 holes in 4 1/2 hours. Clocks will be stationed throughout the course so that groups can monitor their pace of play.
In addition, according to AAGA Tournament Committee guidelines, the definition of a holed putt is modified to include "if any part of the ball is in the hole below the surface of the putting green, the ball is treated as holed even if the entire ball is not below the surface." Devices will be placed in the hole to prohibit the ball from falling to the bottom of the cup and requiring players to reach into the hole to retrieve a ball. A ball deflected out of the hole will not be considered holed and must be played as it lies.
"This is the largest field that we've had for the qualifying round in years," Beach said. "There are a couple of factors, foremost of which was that we were bottled up since March (following stay at home restrictions and no golf course availability). It's only been recently that people were able to start playing in Massachusetts.
"We did a good job of promoting it through social media and the Committee did an outstanding job," Beach said. "I think things will be fine, it's not our first rodeo.
"We are all in this together the saying goes," Beach added in behalf of the AAGA Tournament Committee. "We feel bad about that (no social gatherings during and after the event). That's been a big part of the Open for 60 years, the camaraderie. We just can't do it, it's unfortunate.
"But we feel fortunate that we can do it (conduct a qualifying round and the Open) at all. The AAGA has enjoyed providing these events for 60 years. Let’s do what needs to done this year and hope this is all behind us next year."
