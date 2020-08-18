PLAINVILLE — If there ever was a more deserving Attleboro Area Golf Association City Open champion, it was Derek Johnson.
With a dozen top-three finishes during the many decades that the former Heather Hill Country Club golfer and King Philip Regional High product has played in the Attleboro Area Golf Association Open, Johnson was wondering if his chances for a championship had slipped past him after finishing 10th in both the 2017 and 2018 Opens.
Even though Johnson had just two rounds under 75 during the four-day, 72-hole sweepstakes, he won his first AAGA City Open title in 2019 by a six-stroke margin at Norton Country Club.
Johnson was two shots behind after the first day of competition, shooting a round of 74 at Foxborough CC last year. He had thought that he might have taken himself out of consideration for title talk after shooting a second-round score of 79 at at Wentworth Hills CC, trailing 36-hole leader Ben Grant by five shots.
Then two-time AAGA City Open champion Scott Congdon came away with a one-stroke margin over Johnson after the third round of play at Heather Hill CC, with Johnson inking a 2-under-par score of 71 to close the gap.
Congdon was forced to put double bogeys on his scorecard on the first two holes of the final 18 holes at Norton CC and Grant scored an 11 at the par-5 No. 5 hole. All Johnson had to do was make pars on the way home and avoid an ugly number, eventually taking a six-shot victory over Norton High product and Hartford University junior Jared Winiarz.
Johnson will open defense of his AAGA City Open title Thursday on the course on which he was raised at Heather Hill when the 60th annual AAGA City Open begins its four-day, 72-hole challenge.
The second round will be played down the road in Plainville at Wentworth Hills CC. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the low 50 scorers and ties, with those players advancing to the third round at Norton CC. The championship round will be played Sunday at Foxborough CC.
Other than 16-time champion Marc Forbes, there has probably never been a more consistently competitive player in the 59 previous AAGA Opens than Johnson.
Johnson was the No. 2 finisher in the AAGA City Opens in 2001, ’05, ’06 and ’15 while placing third in 1992, ’98, ’02, ’04, ’07, ’12, ’13 and ’14.
Johnson is playing golf regularly — five or six times a week — and playing well. Johnson won the Senior Tournament title at his new home course, Ledgemont CC. He was a finalist in the club championship (losing one up to Matt Hogan) and he teamed with the titlist (Hogan) for a top-20 finish at the 71st annual Rhode Island Golf Association Four-Ball Tournament.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of golf courses, driving ranges, putting greens and indoor facilities from mid-March onward, as well as travel restrictions if a Massachusetts resident wanted to play a round of golf in Rhode Island with courses in the state closed for health and safety reasons.
“It’s been awful,” Johnson said. “After that, I’ve been out there a fair amount.”
Ledgemont CC didn’t open operations until late May. Since then, Johnson has had a routine of trying to get in nine holes a day.
“I’ve been trying to play every night when I get home from work,” Johnson said.
His familiarity with the AAGA courses — Heather Hill, Wentworth Hills, Norton and Foxborough — are such that he knows the nuances of each and doesn’t necessarily need a practice round to re-introduce himself to the speed, or lack of, on the greens.
“I know all of the courses, I grew up playing at Heather Hill,” Johnson said.
The field of 101 players will be playing the Middle and North courses at Heather Hill for the opening round. Payers in the AAGA Open Qualifier two weeks ago all applauded the work of superintendent Peter Fontaine for making the course competitive and the greens in tip-top shape.
“After that, then you have to just keep the ball in play the last two days (at Norton and Foxborough),” Johnson said. ”The good thing for me too is that the Ledgemont greens are fairly quick too, they’re similar to Foxborough. Guys can score well during the first two rounds, then you have to hit the ball clean. You want to put yourself in the right spot before heading into Foxborough.”
Johnson understood that it would take him more than a few rounds to have his swing return to normal, and quite a few rounds to find his putting stroke. That’s just the nature of the game.
“I went to the driving range a lot,” Johnson said. “It took me a while, but it really didn’t take me too long to get my swing back. I’ve been playing pretty well. I shot a 71 in the club finals (at Ledgemont) and still lost.”
Johnson has not surprised himself with recovering his swing, earning pars and creating chances for birdies, He hopes that it continues for four days this weekend.
“I’ve been hitting the ball well, hopefully things will go well,” Johnson said. “I’ve played enough to get my game back into shape.
“The Open is going to be different this year. We have to have caddies, no spectators are allowed, there won’t be the usual camaraderie around the clubhouses. All of the guys in this area look forward to playing the Open, it’s always a challenge, always a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.