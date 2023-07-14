MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Longmeadow High School senior Ryan Downes became the youngest champion in the history of the Massachusetts Amateur on Friday, taking down Matthew Naumec, 6 and 5, in their 36-hole match play final at Essex County Club.
Downes, who lost in last year’s Mass. Amateur final at Concord Country Club, belied his age by taking command down the stretch, relying more on his putter than his driver to take the win in the 115th edition of the tourney.
The final 18 holes saw Naumec, of Wilbraham and Framingham Country Club, win the first and third holes to bring the match back to even after 25 holes, but Downes caught fire with wins on the fourth, fifth and seventh holes to rebuild his advantage to 3-up.
Downes, of GreatHorse in Hampden, continued his spectacular day by winning the 10th and 12th holes. Needing to win the rest of the way, Naumec was unable to gain on Downes on the 13th as Downes took the match and the tournament.
“I feel kind of speechless in a way, especially with how this week started on Monday — I didn’t get off to a great start my first few holes,” Downes told Mass. Golf. “To come full circle and become the champion — I’m just extremely excited.”
Prior to Downes, , who has committed to play at Vanderbilt University once he graduates high school, the youngest Mass. Am. champs had been James Driscoll (1996) and Ted Adams (1939) — both at age 18.
Downes opened up a four-hole lead on Naumec through the first nine holes, winning holes No. 3, No. 4, No. 6 and No. 7. Play was stopped briefly after the sixth hole (the 24th total) due to lightning in the area. After a 45-minute break, Downes picked up where he had left off. His drive on the par-3 seventh landed on the green and he sank his putt to build his lead back to 3-up. Naumec earned a hole back with a win on No. 10, and won back-to-back holes on No. 14 and No. 15 to give Downes only a one-hole advantage. The two traded holes through the final three of the first 18, giving Downes a 2-up lead entering the back half of the day.
After losing on hole 3 (the 21st of the match), Downes used his 4-iron on the par-3 fourth hole to set up a birdie putt that gave him the lead the rest of the way.
“It was a perfect 4 iron for me,” said Downes, who made eight birdies in the final match. “All I had to do is make a great swing, and it just happened to settle about 8 to 10 feet, and I made it, and I just had momentum from there on out.”
“It was a phenomenal week,” said Naumec, a 26-year-old Boston College graduate who made his first appearance in the final. “I didn’t even have a hotel room for yesterday, so I had to make a quick reservation for it. It exceeded my expectations. This stuff is a pleasure to be included and play in so all smiles here. I’m really happy with how I hit the ball. It’s just been amazing week. It’s been fun.”
In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Brian Higgins (Franklin Country Club) won in match play at a score of 3-2 over Mark Turner. Higgins then went to the Round of 16 and lost to Broderick, falling behind by three holes in match play before dropping a 2-1 match.