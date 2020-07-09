CRANSTON, R.I. — Neither Spencer Dumas of Plainville nor Ben Sapovits of Mansfield ever held a lead at the 99th annual Rhode Island Golf Association’s Junior Amateur Championship during their semifinal matches Thursday at Alpine Country Club.
Dumas trailed by four holes after 14 holes of competition with Moses Brown Academy’s Henry Dessell before inking three consecutive pars on his scorecard to narrow the gap to one on the 438-yard, par-4 No. 18 hole — losing one up.
Sapovits trailed by three holes after 13 holes, but was unable to make a run with either birdies or pars after the turn over the backside, falling 4 and 3 to John Baldwin of Little Compton, R.I.
Baldwin later won the boys’ division of the tourney, edging Dessel, 4 and 3, in the final round.
Dumas is a 16-year-old a junior at Xaverian High who plays out of Wannamoisett CC in Rumford, R.I.
“It didn’t end the way that I wanted,” Dumas said of his eighth tournament of the season.
Had Dumas drained a 20-foot birdie putt at No. 18, he would have forced extra holes. Dumas was the No. 1 seed in the field with Seekonk High’s Sam Taraian the No. 3 seed and a quarterfinalist. Dumas advanced to the semifinals with a 4 and 2 win over Shayne Bigelow.
Dumas lost the first two holes that he played with Dessel, having a bogey and a par. However, he won holes No. 3 (par), No. 6 (par) and No. 8 (birdie) to halve the match. Dessel won No. 10 (birdie) and No. 11 (par) to regain the lead.
With four holes left and facing a four-hole deficit, Dumas banged in par putts on the 173-yard, par-3 No. 15 hole, the 399-yard, par-4 No. 16 hole and the 430-yard, par-4 No 17 hole.
“I wanted to get out of the gates and win my early match quickly,” Dumas said, hoping to save some energy for the afternoon’s championship round.
Dumas was playing from a disadvantage right from the start.
“He (Dessel, the No. 4 seed) was playing out of his mind on the front,” Dumas said.
Dumas had a double bogey on the 511-yard, par- 5 No. 10 hole and at the 400-yard, par-4 No. 11 hole, while Dessel went birdie and par.
“I shot even on the front, but the two doubles on the back didn’t help,” Dumas said. “ I still felt good going down to the last stretch. I knew I had a chance. I kept hitting greens and everything was falling in my favor. I kept hitting greens and two-putting.”
Sapovits, a senior at the Wheeler School in Providence, the No. 15 seed in the field, ousted No. 7 seed Ethan Mossey of Powtowomut CC 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals after beating No. 2 seed Mark Wilson of Wannamoisett CC.
“I’ve been making changes recently and reaching the semifinals shows me I’m on the right track,” Sapovits said. “I didn’t play my best but kept in it through 10 (holes). My opponent played really solid golf all day. For the week, I played really solid.”
Sapovits bogeyed the No. 3 and No. 5 holes to fall two behind, but Sapovits rallied to win holes No. 7 (birdie), No. 9 (par) and No. 10 (birdie) to tie the match for the only time.
Baldwin then won the next three holes with a par, birdie and a par, while Sapovits went bogey, par, bogey.
“My mentality has changed,” Sapovits said. “I have been able to hit the ball a little bit farther because I have gotten stronger. Before if I made a couple of bogeys, I would have to hang on to break 80. Now I feel like I can make birdies to counteract any bogeys. I feel like I am never out of it.”
Sapovits, a member of Ledgemont CC, said that he had altered his grip a few weeks ago.
“My old grip was too strong and I hit a lot of hooks,” he noted. I weakened it and now I can’t hit my driver left.”
Sapovits admitted to being a bit bolder on the tee, a trend he intends to continue Monday at Pawtucket CC for the Rhosw Island. Amateur Tournament.
“I am hitting my driver as straight as an arrow and if I miss it, I am missing it to the right, not left,” Sapovits said. “I am swinging confident. Two weeks ago, I don’t know what I would have hit off the tee.”
Dumas never wilted in the heat and humidity while facing a four-hole deficit.
“Coming in as the No. 1 seed gave me confidence,” Dumas said. “I always kind of feel pressure on the first tee, but generally I feel good when I get to the golf course.”
Dumas had routed Matt Siegal of Newport CC 6 and 5 in the quarterfinal matches.
“I felt no pressure coming down the stretch, I wanted to minimize my mistakes, I had nothing to lose,” Dumas said.
Dumas had four bogeys, including a 3-foot lip-out at No. 18 on his scorecard.
“I wanted to take my opportunities when they came and stay away from bogeys,” he said. “I was making pars down the stretch when I needed them. Pushing that 3-footer (at No. 18) to get it to extra holes wasn’t meant to be.”
Dumas has been hitting golf balls into a net in the backyard of the family residence with golf courses closed in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, then with the summons to the No. 1 tee he has played in a number of Challenge Cup Tournaments.
“The swing was going good, no major overhauls, I keep working on it,” Dumas said. “I played in a bunch of other tournaments. I’ve been playing some competitive golf. The first couple of tournaments were shaky, but I’ve been playing well since. I felt good coming into this one, I’ve had some good finishes I had a good week.”
