NORTH ATTLEBORO — The 2020 Attleboro Area Golf Association Senior Two-Ball Tournament was taken home by who else — Dave Turgeon and Billy White for a fourth consecutive year.
The pair of Norton Country Club members combined for a 5-under-par gross round of 63 Monday, capturing first place in the 18-hole event at Chemawa Golf Course with a net 67.
Patrick Murphy and Jerry Kates captured first place in the Net Division Monday with a 9-under-par score of 59 while Jim Devlin and Paul McCarey both turned in MVP performances as the duo took second place in the Net Division (62) as well as second in the Gross Division (66).
It could have been five straight Two-Ball titles if not for a bit of miscommunication in the 2016 event. White and Turgeon had completed their round that year in a tie for first place with the low gross score of the day, but while White was in the clubhouse partaking in the merriment, Turgeon, unaware of an impending playoff to break the deadlock and determine a champion, had driven out of the parking lot and headed off to plan his next round of golf. The two had to forfeit as a result.
This time, however, Turgeon and White knew the routine.
“I had a terrible first nine,” White said of his 38 with three bogeys, but after making the turn, he birdied the 349-yard, par- 4 No. 1 and 299-yard, par 4 No. 2 (30 footer) holes and added another at No. 7. “Then I got it going a bit.”
White, the nine-time club champion at Norton CC and 2007 AAGA City Open champion, carded a gross round of 72 with nine pars and three birdies, while Turgeon finished at 62 with a 5-under-par 31 over the front side.
“So Billy only cost me one shot on my ball,” Turgeon deadpanned of his 6-under-par score with 12 pars, three birdies and an eagle.
The duo, who won the title last year with a net 67. started their round on the back side at No. 10 and proceeded to record six birdies and an eagle after the turn to the front side.
Turgeon drained birdie putts at No. 4, No. 6 and No. 8 and then laced his second shot on the 445-yard, par-5 No. 7 hole to within six feet of the cup for his eagle.
White has recorded 15 top-10 finishes in the AAGA City Open, including a score of 313 in this year’s 60th annual event. Turgeon moved to the area and began playing in the AAGA Open in 2011. Since then, he has had eight top-20 placements, including being the runner-up in 2013 and being 11 shots better at 302 than White in the 2020 Open.
“We might play in the same group at Norton every so often, but not a lot and we don’t play many two-ball tournaments as a team,” Turgeon said. But the duo certainly has a winning formula.
While White and Turgeon shared their formula for success, there were many other tales that the field of over 60 players lived to talk about, including the lost ball of Peter Gay.
Hitting off of the No. 6 tee, Gay saw his drive take a bounce. And then another one. “The ball was bouncing along the edge of the fairway and rolling toward the green. So we looked and looked for it. My partner David (Grimes) looks up and found it in the tree and said are you still playing a Titleist 1? It was wedged between two limbs. It must have bounced and bounced and settled in.”
Gay assessed himself an unplayable lie penalty, took a drop and finished with a double bogey.
“The hole before that, David lost his ball too,” Gay said.
Gay finished with an 87, shooting a 50 on the front side without a par and four double bogeys. Gay had started his round on the backside and his eyes were as dazzling at his scorecard, finishing at 5-over-par 37 on the with three pars and a birdie at the par-3 No. 13 hole.
“The wheels fell off big time,” Gay said of his second nine holes. “But that’s the great thing about golf and growing up around the game. There was always somebody to play with, whether you play Saturday and Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday or in a Wednesday night league.”
Gay was introduced to the game at the age of 10 by his dad, the late Bucky Gay and the duo would play nine holes on a Sunday night at the Highland CC.
While Gay cast himself into a predicament and escaped, North Attleboro’s Bill Clarkin and Norm Bishop teamed for a gross score of 76 and a net score of 63, the latter dropping a birdie putt at No. 18.
“If you don’t practice, if you don’t play 18 to 27 holes a week to try to get better, it’s a grind,” said the 52-year-old Clarkin, a former member at Highland CC.
Clarkin shot a 90 on his ball with seven pars and four triple bogeys.
“We play everywhere in the area,” Clarkin said of also teaming with Ken Johnson and Mike DeMattio, touring Wentworth Hills, Segregansett, Porquoy Brook and New England CC. “Getting out, playing with my friends, it’s great camaraderie.
“This is only our second year playing in the senior events, the senior events are a lot of fun,” added Clarkin, who had never qualified for the AAGA City Open despite numerous tries. “I’ve kind of played recreationally the last 15, 20 years. It’s a hard sport to master. It’s tough to get better at it, but a round of golf is always a lot of fun.”
