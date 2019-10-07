PLAINVILLE -- Robby Farrow and Keith Wells captured first place in the Net Division of the Attleboro Area Golf Association's seventh annual John "Buck" Renner Memorial Golf Tournament at Wentworth Hills CC on Sunday with a 19-under-par score of 123.
Attleboro native sons Bud Chatfield and Jay Bosh captured second place in the two-day, 36-holes event, one stroke behind at 124.
In the Low Gross Division, another Attleboro tandem, Justin Ciombor and Jay Poirier finished the 36-hole tournament with a first place score of 4-under-par 137. Second place went to the team of Keith Greim and Chris Hanson at 1-under-par 141.
During the first day of competition, Ryan McGovern came in with a 3-under-par 38 in a round which included 12 pars, an eagle and three birdies. McGovern and partner Santos Mercado posted an opening round of 10-under-par 61, one shot ahead of Mark and Kevin Willwerth.
Proceeds from the event benefit the AAGA Scholarship Fund.
AAGA John "Buck" Renner Memorial Tournament
At the Wentworth Hills CC, Plainville
Net Division scores
Robby Farrow-Keith Wells 63-60--123
Jay Bosh-Bud Chatfield 64-60--124
Kevin Willwerth-Mark Willwerth 62-63--125
Ryan McGovern-Santos Mercado 61-67--128
Bob Beach-Gary Delude 68-62--130
Justin Ciombor-Jay Poirier 66-65--131
Bob Donahue-Scott Smith 68-64--132
Matt Killilea-Jim Stuart 71-61--132
Bill Clarkin-Norm Bishop 69-64--133
Carl Geisel-Mike Raposa 65-69--134
Keith Greim-Chris Hanson 67-67--134
Anthony Manganaro-John Garty 65-70--135
Shawn Gaskin-Billy Gaskin 70-65--135
Dan Varney-Robert Herrmann 66-69--135
Bert Bouley-Ray LeBlanc 69-67--136
Peter Inglese-Derek Barber 65-71--136
Vijay Chetty-Daniel Hunt 68-69--137
Eric Anzlovar-Brian See 66-71--137
Anthony Duva-Nicholas Duva 70-69--139
Lloyd Pickett-Bob Jarchow 71-69--140
Bob Palos-Jack Fitzgibbons 72-68--140
Jason See-Kyle Potter 67-74--141
Peter Mulkerrins-Brian Kronmiller 68-73--141
John Dalzell-Rich Fein 72-70--142
Peter Gay-Dave Grimes 69-75--144
Gross Division scores
Justin Ciombor-Jay Poirier 69-68--137
Keith Greim-Chris Hanson 71-70--141
Robby Farrow-Keith Wells 72-69--141
Ryan McGovern-Santos Mercado 68-74--142
Shawn Gaskin-Billy Gaskin 74-69--143
Bert Bouley-Ray LeBlanc 73-71--144
Kevin Willwerth-Mark Willwerth 71-73--144
Eric Anzlovar-Brian See 70-74--144
Anthony Duva-Nicholas Duva 73-72--145
Peter Mulkerrins-Brian Kronmiller 70-75--145
Bob Beach-Gary Delude 76-69--145
Jay Bosh-Bud Chatfield 74-71--145
