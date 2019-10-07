PLAINVILLE -- Robby Farrow and Keith Wells captured first place in the Net Division of the Attleboro Area Golf Association's seventh annual John "Buck" Renner Memorial Golf Tournament at Wentworth Hills CC on Sunday with a 19-under-par score of 123.

Attleboro native sons Bud Chatfield and Jay Bosh captured second place in the two-day, 36-holes event, one stroke behind at 124.

In the Low Gross Division, another Attleboro tandem, Justin Ciombor and Jay Poirier finished the 36-hole tournament with a first place score of 4-under-par 137. Second place went to the team of Keith Greim and Chris Hanson at 1-under-par 141.

During the first day of competition, Ryan McGovern came in with a 3-under-par 38 in a round which included 12 pars, an eagle and three birdies. McGovern and partner Santos Mercado posted an opening round of 10-under-par 61, one shot ahead of Mark and Kevin Willwerth.

Proceeds from the event benefit the AAGA Scholarship Fund.

AAGA John "Buck" Renner Memorial Tournament

At the Wentworth Hills CC, Plainville

Net Division scores

Robby Farrow-Keith Wells 63-60--123

Jay Bosh-Bud Chatfield 64-60--124

Kevin Willwerth-Mark Willwerth 62-63--125

Ryan McGovern-Santos Mercado 61-67--128

Bob Beach-Gary Delude 68-62--130

Justin Ciombor-Jay Poirier 66-65--131

Bob Donahue-Scott Smith 68-64--132

Matt Killilea-Jim Stuart 71-61--132

Bill Clarkin-Norm Bishop 69-64--133

Carl Geisel-Mike Raposa 65-69--134

Keith Greim-Chris Hanson 67-67--134

Anthony Manganaro-John Garty 65-70--135

Shawn Gaskin-Billy Gaskin 70-65--135

Dan Varney-Robert Herrmann 66-69--135

Bert Bouley-Ray LeBlanc 69-67--136

Peter Inglese-Derek Barber 65-71--136

Vijay Chetty-Daniel Hunt 68-69--137

Eric Anzlovar-Brian See 66-71--137

Anthony Duva-Nicholas Duva 70-69--139

Lloyd Pickett-Bob Jarchow 71-69--140

Bob Palos-Jack Fitzgibbons 72-68--140

Jason See-Kyle Potter 67-74--141

Peter Mulkerrins-Brian Kronmiller 68-73--141

John Dalzell-Rich Fein 72-70--142

Peter Gay-Dave Grimes 69-75--144

Gross Division scores

Justin Ciombor-Jay Poirier 69-68--137

Keith Greim-Chris Hanson 71-70--141

Robby Farrow-Keith Wells 72-69--141

Ryan McGovern-Santos Mercado 68-74--142

Shawn Gaskin-Billy Gaskin 74-69--143

Bert Bouley-Ray LeBlanc 73-71--144

Kevin Willwerth-Mark Willwerth 71-73--144

Eric Anzlovar-Brian See 70-74--144

Anthony Duva-Nicholas Duva 73-72--145

Peter Mulkerrins-Brian Kronmiller 70-75--145

Bob Beach-Gary Delude 76-69--145

Jay Bosh-Bud Chatfield 74-71--145

